SUNLU celebrates its 12th Anniversary with new AMS Heater

Leader 3D printing materials manufacturer SUNLU marks its 12th anniversary with the launch of the AMS Heater, a filament dryer that mounts onto the Bambu Lab AMS.

According to SUNLU, the novel filament dryer allows users to dry filament inside the AMS while printing in multicolor. Designed to replace the AMS upper cover, the heater integrates seamlessly with Gen 1 & Gen 2 AMS units and remains compatible with the original seal strip and preservation features. Installation is quick and simple, taking less than three minutes.

A three-step process allows installation in under three minutes. Image via Sunlu.

Dual heating and smart humidity control

Under the hood, the AMS Heater houses two 150W PTC heating elements and a dual-fan airflow system that ensures even heat distribution throughout the chamber. The unit reaches 70°C within 20 minutes, maintaining consistent temperatures and minimizing the risk of thermal deformation caused by localized overheating. Its compact form also supports stacked 16-color printing, helping to conserve space without sacrificing functionality.

The heater features intelligent humidity control. By default, it operates at 55°C for six hours, though both settings can be adjusted manually. When the drying cycle ends, the device automatically restarts if humidity levels rise above 50% and shuts off once they fall below 20%. An additional rH mode allows users to set a specific humidity range between 25% and 50%, which the system continuously monitors and maintains.

Humidity control system with rH mode for real-time adjustments. Image via Sunlu.

SUNLU has also incorporated several layers of safety into the AMS Heater. A real-time software monitoring system tracks internal temperatures, while dual-level protection helps prevent overheating. A thermostatic switch disconnects the power supply if temperatures exceed 115°C.

The system also sounds an alarm if the internal temperature climbs more than 10°C above the target value, fails to rise as expected, or if either of the fans malfunctions. The heater follows the configured timer settings and automatically powers down once the timer runs out.

With dimensions of 363mm in length, 278mm in width, and 131mm in height, the AMS Heater offers a compact, multi-functional solution for AMS users looking to simplify their filament drying and printing setup without adding external hardware.

Triple-layer protection includes fan heating, temperature alerts, and auto shutdown. Image via Sunlu.

As the new heater reaches users, SUNLU is also wrapping up its month-long celebration with a final round of giveaways and rewards.

From July 19 to 25, the campaign features a hardware giveaway headlined by the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro 14K resin 3D printer and a $200 coupon. Second-place winners will receive a 1-kilogram bottle of resin and a 50% discount on a Chitubox Pro license. All participants during this final stretch will also be eligible to receive a mystery box containing a 10% discount coupon.

Technical specifications and pricing

Pre-sales for the AMS Heater began on July 10 and will run through August 15, with a starting price of €99.99.

AMS Heater pre-order pricing and early bird discounts across regions. Image via Sunlu.

Product dimensions 363mm × 278mm × 131mm (L x W x H) Outer box dimensions 415mm × 316mm × 190mm Product net weight 1.7 kg Temperature setting range 35°C–70°C Humidity display range See display: 10%-90% Time setting range 0-99H Power input specifications AC 110V 60Hz or AC 220V 50Hz Maximum operating current 2.2A@230V 4.15A@120V Maximum operating power 390W Standby power 0.6W Rated power 220W

Featured image shows SUNLU’s brand new AMS Heater. Image via SUNLU.