Streamlining SLA Post-Processing: PostProcess DEMI 4100 Integrated with Stratasys Neo800+

PostProcess Technologies, a provider of automated post-printing solutions for additive manufacturing (AM), reports the successful use of its DEMI 4100 automated resin removal system with the Stratasys Neo800+ stereolithography (SLA) 3D printer, citing positive customer feedback.

Customers in the automotive, industrial, and service bureau sectors have observed improvements in throughput, consistency, and workplace safety when using the PostProcess DEMI 4100 system with Stratasys Neo800 series printers. The DEMI 4100, designed for large-format SLA applications, automates resin removal in under 10 minutes, using proprietary full-stack technology. When used with a non-flammable detergent, the system does not require IPA, reduces chemical waste by 75%, and limits operator exposure to chemicals.

“Stratasys customers demand reliability and efficiency throughout the additive workflow. By recommending the PostProcess DEMI 4100 solution as part of the AM workflow, our Neo series customers are streamlining their end-to-end solution,” said Adam Pawloski, Vice President, Manufacturing Solutions at Stratasys.

PostProcess DEMI 4100 system with Stratasys Neo800 series printers. Image via PostProcess Technologies. Image via PostProcess Technologies.

Optimizing SLA Workflow with DEMI 4100 and Neo800+

The Neo800+ printer provides SLA printing with high precision and part quality. Integrating the DEMI 4100 into the post-processing workflow allows customers to modify their additive manufacturing process with adjustments in speed, safety, and chemical usage.

“At Stratasys Direct, we’re leveraging the PostProcess DEMI 4100 automated cleaning system alongside the Neo800+ printer to streamline our SLA post-printing workflow,” said Sean Schoonmaker, Director of Operations at Stratasys Direct Manufacturing. “The ability to precisely control key parameters such as time, temperature, and agitation ensures consistent, repeatable results while minimizing exposure to harsh chemicals. The DEMI 4100 has also significantly enhanced the cleanliness and safety of our production environment.”

PostProcess DEMI 4100 system with Stratasys Neo800 series printers. Image via PostProcess Technologies.

In March, PostProcess Technologies introduced the DEMI X 520 for Dental PolyJet, a system developed specifically for dental laboratories using PolyJet 3D printing. The system builds on the DEMI X 520 platform to address post-processing challenges in dental manufacturing by automating support material removal. With integrated proprietary chemistries and intelligent software, the DEMI X 520 for Dental PolyJet is designed to enhance workflow efficiency, reduce manual intervention, and deliver consistent results.

In addition, PostProcess Technologies recently marked a milestone with the sale of its 800th system, which was delivered to PartsToGo GmbH, one of Europe’s largest 3D printing service providers, as part of its expanded post-processing infrastructure. The recent delivery to PartsToGo included a DEMI 4100 system, compatible with Stratasys NEO and J Series 3D printers, enabling higher throughput and shorter lead times.

Featured photo shows PostProcess DEMI 4100 system with Stratasys Neo800 series printers. Image via PostProcess Technologies.