Streamlining AM Workflows: Trinckle Integrates with Stratasys’ GrabCAD Print Pro

German software company Trinckle has partnered with 3D printer OEM Stratasys to integrate its fixturemate software into the GrabCAD Print™ Pro platform. The collaboration aims to simplify the design-for-manufacturing process and expand access to additive manufacturing (AM) by enabling a seamless, automated workflow from design through production.

Amid rising demand for AM tooling and manufacturing aids, the two companies are showcasing their integration at RAPID + TCT in Detroit (April 8–10). The solution is expected to be launched later this year, with future plans for deeper integration and broader industrial applications.

Stratasys and Trinckle simplify custom accessory design. Photo via Trinckle.

Trinckle’s Fixturemate Simplifies Industrial Fixture Design

Fixturemate, developed by Trinckle, streamlines the fixture design process by automating its most complex stages. The software enables users to quickly generate secure, high-precision holding fixtures in a matter of minutes. Designed with industrial manufacturing in mind, Fixturemate simplifies workflows and removes the dependency on advanced CAD skills, reducing design time and making the technology accessible to non-technical teams.

“By eliminating the need for specialized CAD skills, we’re offering manufacturers greater workforce flexibility and significant time savings,” said Victor Gerdes, Vice President of Software at Stratasys. “Embedding fixturemate into GrabCAD Print Pro extends our platform’s value across the full manufacturing design lifecycle.”

With built-in geometry optimization, Fixturemate ensures each fixture securely holds the part while allowing access to key surfaces for operations like machining, inspection, and assembly. Its versatility makes it a powerful tool across sectors such as aerospace, automotive, metrology, and logistics.

“Together, we’re removing one of the biggest barriers in additive—manual, CAD-heavy fixture design,” said Florian Reichle, CEO and Co-Founder of Trinckle. “Now, anyone can design custom, production-ready fixtures in minutes, unlocking new efficiencies across the manufacturing floor.”

Trinckle integrates Fixturemate software with Stratasys GrabCAD Print™ Pro software. Image via Trinckle.

GrabCAD Print Pro & Broader AM Software Momentum

In 2024, Stratasys released GrabCAD Streamline Pro and an updated version of GrabCAD Print Pro for PolyJet technology, aimed at boosting efficiency and reducing operating costs. The original release of Print Pro reportedly improved hardware utilization for some customers by 30–50%.

Stratasys isn’t alone in advancing AM software. Velo3D, for example, launched Flow Developer, a tool enabling full control over metal AM parameters for its Sapphire LPBF printers. Users can import or define print settings, streamlining transitions from design to production. Early-access partners like Ursa Major have reported gains in scalability and production consistency.

Featured image shows the integration of Trinckle’s Fixturemate software with Stratasys GrabCAD Print™ Pro software. Image via Trinckle.