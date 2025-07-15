Stratasys Updates Fortus 450mc 3D Printer for Factory-Floor Production After 10 Years of Industrial Deployment

Stratasys, a developer of polymer-based additive manufacturing systems, has launched an updated version of its Fortus 450mc printer, commemorating a decade since the system’s original release in 2014. Designed for industrial use, the Fortus 450mc has remained in widespread operation, with 92 percent of installed units still active across aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing sectors.

The new edition introduces hardened hardware to support abrasive, high-performance polymers such as carbon-fiber-reinforced Nylon 12CF and Antero. It also includes a full materials license that unlocks the printer’s complete thermoplastic range, eliminating the need for add-on packages. A bundled one-year license for GrabCAD Streamline Pro and GrabCAD Print Pro improves system integration, offering network security, real-time print insights, and advanced build optimization. These tools now include fixturemate, developed by trinckle, which automates the creation of jigs and fixtures directly from CAD data.

Material support is set to expand further in 2025 with new fire-resistant and glass-filled polymers. Upcoming firmware updates will also accelerate build speeds for materials like Nylon 12CF, reducing production time. Stratasys states that these enhancements are designed to improve deployment efficiency for manufacturers requiring durable, high-strength applications.

“Ten years after installation, 92 percent of Fortus 450mc printers are still producing parts,” said Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer at Stratasys. “With this new factory-floor-ready tooling solution, we’ve taken everything our customers already trust and enhanced it to deliver even greater manufacturing value.” This release follows a series of technical upgrades the platform has received since its launch.

Stratasys celebrates a decade of the Fortus 450mc platform with a timeline of continuous enhancements, from carbon-fiber material compatibility to OpenAM software and the latest Gen III upgrade. Photo via Stratasys.

Beginning in 2015, Stratasys added ULTEM 1010 for high-temperature applications, followed by aerospace-certified ULTEM 9085 in 2016. Carbon-fiber compatibility was introduced in 2017, with the release of Nylon 12CF. In 2018, the Antero 800NA PEKK-based material expanded the platform’s role in chemically resistant environments. Further improvements in 2022 included OpenAM, allowing third-party and user-defined materials, alongside new print tips and MTConnect for factory integration. In 2023 and 2024, the material range was extended again with PC-ESD for electrostatic-sensitive components and VICTREX AM 200 for oil and gas applications.

The Fortus 450mc provides a 406 x 355 x 406 mm build volume and supports a wide array of thermoplastics typically reserved for more expensive platforms. Its configuration is suited for functional components such as fixtures, housings, and short-run end-use parts. OpenAM software allows process parameter adjustment, enabling more advanced use cases in research and custom manufacturing.

Internal testing conducted by Stratasys showed consistent dimensional accuracy and mechanical repeatability across multiple builds. These results reinforced the system’s intended role in production rather than prototyping. Streamline Pro safeguards printer-network communications with enterprise-level protocols, while GrabCAD Print Pro offers real-time monitoring and CAD-to-print optimization. The integrated fixturemate tool further reduces time spent on fixture design, supporting faster design-to-deployment cycles.

The updated Fortus 450mc is now available through Stratasys-certified partners. Additional software and material releases are expected to follow later in the year.

The upgraded Stratasys Fortus 450mc 3D printer alongside the Fortus FDC system. Photo via Stratasys.

