Stratasys Unveils Validated AIS Antero Materials for F900 Platform in Aerospace and Defense

Stratasys has expanded its aerospace and defense 3D printing capabilities with the introduction of AIS™ Antero® 800NA and AIS™ Antero 840CN03 as validated materials for its F900® platform. These materials were rigorously validated through strategic collaborations, including Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Blue Origin, BAE Systems, U.S. Air Force, NAVAIR, NIAR, Stratasys Direct Manufacturing

Engineered for mission-critical applications, the new AIS Antero materials are designed to meet the stringent performance standards required by high-reliability sectors. By leveraging NCAMP (National Center for Advanced Materials Performance) equivalency, Stratasys provides a streamlined and scalable approach to process and material qualification, reducing both time and costs typically associated with adopting additive manufacturing in regulated environments.

“The ongoing development and qualification of these advanced Stratasys additive manufacturing materials are game-changers for aerospace and defense manufacturers, empowering them to adopt 3D printing with confidence for mission-critical applications,” stated Ryan Martin, Senior Research Director at ABI Research.

Stratasys will showcase the AIS Antero material suite at the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs from April 7–10, 2025.

AIS Antero 800NA and 840CN03: High-Performance Materials

AIS Antero 800NA and AIS Antero 840CN03 are engineered to withstand extreme temperatures and harsh chemicals, offering greater design flexibility. In addition to ensure reliable, high-performance results, these materials simplify the qualification process with extensive support resources, including detailed documentation, training programs, and advanced tools for optimal process control. Furthermore, they reduce costs by minimizing the need for costly in-house testing and qualification.

“By combining industry-leading performance with a robust qualification framework, we’re enabling manufacturers to innovate more rapidly and confidently deploy 3D printing for qualified end-use applications across multiple locations,” said Foster Ferguson, Vice President of the Industrial Business Unit at Stratasys.

Stratasys’ AIS™ Antero® 800NA and AIS™ Antero 840CN03. Photo via: Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ: SYSS) recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 (Q4 2024) and full year 2024 (FY 2024). For FY 2024, Stratasys reported revenue of $572.5 million, an 8.8% decrease from $627.6 million in FY 2023. Q4 2024 revenue reached $150.4 million, down 3.8% from the same period in 2023 but up 7.4% sequentially from Q3.

Despite the impact of macroeconomic challenges and constrained capital spending, Stratasys maintained strong customer engagement and saw a rise in manufacturing applications, which accounted for 36% of total revenue—up from 34% in 2023.

Stratasys’ focus on high-value applications, particularly in the industrial and healthcare sectors, provided resilience during a challenging year. A key highlight was its expanding role in manufacturing, notably with ArcelorMittal, one of the world’s largest steel manufacturers, adopted Stratasys’ FDM technology and GrabCAD software at its European Research Center, enabling faster tooling production.

In motorsports, Stratasys became the official 3D printing partner of NASCAR through a multi-year agreement, for the design and production of parts and tools across its operations, fully replacing previous systems used alongside Stratasys solutions.

