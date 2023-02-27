Stratasys unveils J3 DentaJet 3D printer: Technical specifications and pricing

3D printer manufacturer Stratasys has introduced the J3 DentaJet 3D printer.

It is a beginner-level multi-material printer that allows dental labs to print highly precise mixed applications in a solitary tray at the same time. In addition, the J3 DentaJet will make its European debut at the forthcoming IDS global trade show in Cologne, Germany, from March 14 to 18. The novel printer will be displayed alongside Stratasys’ existing line of “renowned” dental solutions (Stand H051, Hall 10.2), such as the J5 DentaJet and Origin One Dental.

“This printer is a great value for smaller dental labs that have previously been limited to small, single-material, table-top 3D printers and are ready to level up their dental production to offer higher-quality digital dental products,” said Ronen Lebi, Vice President of Dental at Stratasys. “Adding a J3 DentaJet 3D printer can help labs produce best-in-class dental applications that require extreme accuracy at scale as demand is growing.”

Stratasys J3 DentaJet 3D printer. Image via Stratasys.

Functionalities of the new J3 DentaJet 3D printer

The J3 DentaJet 3D printer uses biocompatible resins (clear, rigid, and flexible) to produce mixed components for implantology models (models, surgical guides, and gingiva masks), crown and bridge, and orthodontic models within a single print job. Its big circular build tray and “High-Speed” mode can assist labs in scaling and increasing output. PolyJet, Stratasys’ proprietary jetting technology, cures printed components during the printing process, reducing post-processing time. Consequently, lab personnel no longer have to deal with uncured resin, which improves workplace safety.

“We find PolyJet to be the best available technology for printing surgical guides, especially ones that require complex geometries such as stackable guides. Other technologies just can’t achieve the same level of precision and accuracy,” said Ilan Sapir, Manager, Digital Treatment Planner, at Glidewell Dental. “The J3 DentaJet enabled us to access the most advanced printing technology, packaged in a small footprint with a large print capacity.”

The J3 DentaJet is the latest addition to Stratasys’ line of dental-specific 3D printers, all of which can be controlled and managed using GrabCAD Print, Stratasys’ user-friendly software for simplifying print preparation workflow. Stratasys is already taking orders for the printer, which will ship in March.

The new 3D printer features biocompatible resins. Image via Stratasys.

Technical specifications and pricing

Model Materials Biocompatible materials:• Biocompatible Clear MED610• VeroGlaze (MED620)• Flexible clear biocompatible materialMED625FLX

Vibrant colors including:• VeroMagentaV (RGD852)• VeroDent PureWhite (DEN847) Digital Model Materials Unlimited number of composite materials Support Materials SUP711™ (Waterjet removable) Max Part Size/Printing Area 140 x 200 x 190mm (5.51 x 7.87 x 7.48 in.)Up to 1.174 cm2 Layer Thickness Horizontal build layers down to 18 microns (0.0007 in.) Network Connectivity LAN – TCP/IP System Size and Weight 651 x 661 x 774mm (25.63 x 26.02 x 30.48 in.); 98 kg (216 lbs.) Operating Conditions Temperature 18 – 25 °C (64 – 77 °F); relative humidity 30 – 70% (non-condensing) Power Requirements 100 – 240 VAC, 50 – 60 HZ, 10A, 1 phase Regulatory Compliance CE, FCC, EAC Software GrabCAD Print Build Modes High-Quality Speed (HQS) – 18.75μmHigh-Quality High Speed (HQHS) – 20.625μmLong Print Mode – 18.75μm (allowing cartridge Hot Swap for selected material)

