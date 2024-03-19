Stratasys to demonstrate its 3DFashion technology at Texprocess Frankfurt 2024

3D printer manufacturer Stratasys will be showcasing its 3DFashion direct-to-textile 3D printing technology at Texprocess in Frankfurt from 23-26 April 2024.

According to the company, Stratasys will exhibit its J850 TechStyle 3D printer, showcasing the latest developments in additive manufacturing technology, including its exclusive direct-to-garment capabilities, in Hall 8.0, stand #D28. Previously unattainable through traditional methods, manufacturers now have opportunities to create intricate patterns and optical illusions using this technology. Alongside, Stratasys will unveil its novel direct-to-garment tool, allowing for the enhancement of existing garments with fresh designs. The objective is to prolong garment lifespan, diminish waste, and foster the creation of personalized and customized pieces.

Stratasys will be conducting live demonstrations of the J850 TechStyle™ 3D printer at Texprocess in Hall 8.0, stand #D28. Photo via Stratasys.

Stratasys’ 3DFashion technology

Debuted in May 2022, the J850 TechStyle 3D printer is tailored for fashion designers and manufacturers, facilitating printing on various fabrics such as cotton, denim, and leather. Users can achieve intricate designs and textures by leveraging versatile resin choices like Agilus30 CMY and Vero ContactFlex. Boasting over 600k color gradients available in both matte and glossy finishes, the printer allows for the creation of personalized optical illusions.

Compatible with a range of software tools, the printer enables users to modify 2D pattern heights, adjust colors and textures, and transform them into 3D designs. This capability ensures the creation of high-quality customized designs, reinforcing Stratasys’ status as a frontrunner in 3D printing innovation, says the company.

Launching the commercial availability of the Original Urban Tattoo Collection, Stratasys is collaborating with designer Travis Fitch to present 3D designs inspired by body tattoos, which can be printed onto garments like jeans and jackets. This collection not only converts old garments into distinctive wearable art but also promotes sustainability within the textile industry.

One of the recent examples of Stratasys’ 3DFashion technology includes its collaboration with renowned fashion designer Jayne Pierson at London Fashion Week 2023. Pierson’s “Ceridwen” collection showcased the seamless integration of 3D printed elements into fabric, emphasizing sustainability. Inspired by Celtic mythology, the collection honored the goddess Ceridwen, embodying rebirth and transformation. Pierson’s designs, influenced by nature, featured organic shapes resembling symbolic amulets, reflecting her brand’s commitment to timeless style and originality.

Stratasys will also showcase its new direct-to-garment tool, enabling existing garments to be enhanced with new designs. Photo via Stratasys.

The fusion of technology and style in fashion

Fashion 3D printing holds the potential to transform the industry by offering designers new creative avenues. While still evolving, its ability to streamline manufacturing processes and promote sustainability suggests a significant shift in fashion’s future landscape. Realizing these benefits, Israeli 3D printer manufacturer XJet partnered with XOLUTIONS, a supplier to the high-end fashion market, to cater to the rising demand for premium stainless steel accessories in luxury fashion using 3D printing.

According to the company, the value of the jewelry market is projected to surpass $22 billion by 2030. Leveraging an XJet Carmel 1400M metal 3D printer, XOLUTIONS aims to explore metal printing’s applications in luxury sectors like jewelry production. Based on XJet’s NanoParticle Jetting technology, the Carmel 1400M offers high resolution and surface smoothness crucial for luxury markets.

Elsewhere, Chromatic 3D Materials collaborated with Dutch fashion designer Anouk Wipprecht to create a motion-activated 3D printed dress featuring embedded LEDs. Showcased at Formnext 2023, this innovation presents an early integration of electronics into 3D printed elastomers, suggesting future possibilities for creative expression and human interaction with technology. The dress employs ChromaFlow 70, a highly flexible and durable material, expanding its potential applications beyond fashion into areas such as sportswear and automotive interiors.

