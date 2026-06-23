Stratasys Targets Rail Certification Gap with New Flame-Retardant FDM Material

Additive manufacturing has long promised to transform how rail operators manage spare parts, yet certification hurdles have kept most materials on the sideline. Stratasys is addressing that gap directly with the release of FDM PA6/66-GF30-FR, a flame-retardant, glass-fiber-reinforced nylon developed specifically for end-use production in rail and transit environments.

The material meets EN 45545-2 HL2 (R22/R23) and FMVSS 302 fire safety standards, making it eligible for direct deployment in passenger-facing and structural applications. Reinforced with 30% glass fiber, it outperforms PC-FR alternatives in stiffness and strength, and sits in competitive territory alongside established high-performance options like ULTEM 9085 resin, but with the added benefit of compatibility with SUP4050B breakaway supports for faster, cleaner post-processing.

The material is available now for the Fortus 450mc and F900 systems, both workhorses in Stratasys’ industrial FDM lineup.

Built from Real-World Collaboration

The new material didn’t emerge from a vacuum. Stratasys developed it through sustained dialogue with railway OEMs and maintenance providers, a process that shaped both its performance targets and its production practicalities.

Alstom Group‘s 3D Printing Program Manager, Lorenzo Gasparoni, highlighted how the certified workflow changes things on the ground: “With Stratasys, we can implement additive manufacturing in a controlled, certifiable way, which is essential for the rail industry. FDM PA6/66‑GF30‑FR supports reliable, repeatable production of qualified spare parts, along with streamlined, easy support removal using SUP4050B. The surface finish is exceptional and directly reflects the quality and performance of the parts.”

Siemens Mobility, a longtime Stratasys partner in rail, echoed that perspective. “At Siemens Mobility, we see additive manufacturing as a key enabler of flexible production in the railway industry,” said Christian Ochs, Head of Additive Manufacturing, Siemens Mobility GmbH. “Its ability to produce complex, application‑specific parts on demand supports more efficient maintenance, reduces lead times, and enhances lifecycle management across rail systems.”

Rail handle manufactured with FDM PA6/66-GF30-FR. Photo via of Stratasys.

Strategic Focus on Mobility and Industrial Verticals

The launch is part of a broader effort by Stratasys to deepen its footprint in mobility, transportation, and industrial manufacturing, segments where certification requirements create a natural competitive moat for established FDM platforms.

“Stratasys is strategically focused on mobility, transportation, automotive, and industrial applications, where our high-end additive manufacturing solutions have a real advantage in meeting production and certification requirements. The launch of FDM PA6/66‑GF30‑FR demonstrates our excellence in design for mobility applications,” said Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer at Stratasys. “By expanding our rail‑certified FDM materials portfolio, we’re enabling customers to scale additive manufacturing with greater flexibility and confidence, while producing parts when and where they’re needed.”

Rail’s Long Road to Certified Additive Production

Stratasys’ strategy in rail reflects a broader industry recognition: the single largest obstacle to scaling additive manufacturing in transportation isn’t printer capability or material performance, it’s the ability to prove compliance. Rail assets operate for decades, carry public safety obligations, and fall under stringent regional fire and toxicity standards. Without certified materials, AM stays in the prototyping lane.

The push isn’t exclusive to Stratasys. In 2023, Essentium received certification from Deutsche Bahn for its HSE 3D printer paired with flame-retardant thermoplastics, with materials demonstrating compliance with ISO-ASTM 52920:2023 and ISO 52930 standards. Deutsche Bahn is already 3D printing tens of thousands of replacement parts for its trains, using the technology to manage obsolete component supply and reduce storage overhead.

Elsewhere, the Mobility goes Additive (MGA) network has been working at a systemic level, bringing together Deutsche Bahn, Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB), Italian operator Trenitalia, and Swedish railways under a Memorandum of Understanding to harmonize additive manufacturing adoption across European rail.

Example of how Deutsche Bahn is implementing 3D printing to provide advanced capabilities such as braille handrails. Photo via DB AG/Oliver Lang.

The strategy of owning certified additive manufacturing material is being widely adopted. Operators that lock in validated material-machine-process combinations now will hold a structural advantage in spare parts logistics and lifecycle management for years to come.

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Featured image shows Rail handle manufactured with FDM PA6/66-GF30-FR. Photo via of Stratasys.