Stratasys targets Bambu Lab in new patent infringement lawsuits

Stratasys has filed two patent infringement lawsuits against fellow 3D printer manufacturer Bambu Lab.

In the complaints, Stratasys claims that Bambu Lab’s products, including the X1C, X1E, P1S, P1P, A1 and A1 mini, infringe on ten of its 3D printing patents. These relate to processes and features such as purge towers, heating build platforms, tool head force detection, and networking capabilities.

Stratasys is demanding a trial by jury, with the view to achieving a declaration that Bambu Lab has infringed its patents. The company is also hoping to receive damages for the infringement, an injunction preventing Bambu Lab from infringing its patents in the future, attorney fees for the case, and other associated costs.

The lawsuits have been filed amid Bambu Lab’s rapid market growth, as the company cannibalizes the 3D printer sales of larger OEMs such as Stratasys. Professional users are increasingly adopting entry-level FDM 3D printers as they offer similar features and functionality to industrial systems at a fraction of the price.

According to market intelligence firm CONTEXT, shipments of entry-level 3D printers increased by 35% in Q4 2023, while midrange and professional models fell by 7% and 32%, respectively. Bambu Lab is spearheading this shift, achieving a 3000% increase in 3D printer shipments last year.

In a statement on Twitter, the Shenzhen-based company revealed that, as of 10 August, it had not received any formal documents from the court. It is “closely monitoring the situation,” and will “actively respond to this case in accordance with the appropriate legal procedures to protect our legitimate rights and interests.”

Bambu Lab also asserted that it has “always advocated for and upheld the principles of respecting and protecting intellectual property. Through continuous research and technological innovation, we strive to provide our users with the best possible 3D printing experience. We also advocate our industry peers to drive the development of the sector through genuine technological innovation.”

The Bambu Lab X1C 3D printer. Image via Bambu Lab.

Stratasys sues Bambu Lab

The lawsuits, titled Civil Action No. 2:24-cv-644 and Civil Action No. 2:24-cv-00645, have been filed in the Eastern District of Texas, Marshall Division. They identify several Chinese entities associated with Bambu Lab as defendants.

The former is particularly noteworthy, given that it covers features found in many desktop 3D printers currently on the market. This could potentially lead to additional lawsuits against other 3D printer manufacturers in the future.

Significantly, cv-644 points to US patent No. 9,592,660, which covers heated 3D printing build platforms. Heated build plates are not limited to Bambu Lab systems, being employed by most FDM 3D printers to improve first-layer adhesion.

Stratasys claims that Bambu Lab is infringing on US Patent No. 9,421,713, which relates to purge towers. This is a process regularly used when conducting muli-color 3D printing with Bambu Lab’s Automatic Material System (AMS). This allows Bambu Labs 3D printers to switch between different filaments in a single print job. To prevent different filaments from mixing in the nozzle, a purge tower is extruded after each filament switch.

The lawsuit also alleges that Bambu Lab has infringed US Patent No. 7,555,357, which concerns the production of 3D objects with extrusion-based deposition systems. Additionally, Stratasys argues that US Patent No. 9,168,698, and 10,556,381 are specifically infringed by the A1 and A1 mini 3D printers. These patents outline methods for detecting contact force against a 3D printer’s extruder.

The Bambu Lab A1 mini and AMS lite. Photo via Bambu Lab.

The second complaint (cv-00645) alleges that Bambu Lab has infringed five patents related to network connectivity and filament detection. US Patent No. 10,569,466 and 11,167,464 concern the use of data tags on filament spools, which help to control multi-color 3D printing.

US Patent No. 8,747,097 is titled “Networked Three-Dimensional Printer With Three-Dimensional Scanner,” and specifically concerns Bambu Lab’s X1C and X1E models. The patent covers systems that use a 3D scanner to capture part information during the 3D printing process, allowing the user to monitor the status of a build.

Stratasys also alleges infringements against US Patent No. 11,886,774, which relates to “Detection And Use Of Printer Configuration Information,” which is said to be infringed by Bambu Studio software.

Finally, US Patent No. 8,562,324 is said to have been infringed by Bambu’s X1C, X1E, P1S, P1P, A1 and A1 mini printers. This patent, called “Networked Three-Dimensional Printing,” encompasses network interfaces coupled to data networks, live video capture of the 3D printing process, and remote 3D printer access.

Stratasys claims that these alleged infringements have caused significant damages to the company. This reportedly includes loss of revenue and damage to its market position. The company has recently experienced worsening financial performance. Q1 2024 saw Stratasys report revenue of $144.1 million, a 3.6% decrease YoY from $149.4 million in Q1 2023. Q1 also saw its operating loss increase 45.6% YoY to -$24.5 million.

Stratasys’ Headquarters in Rehovot, Isreal. Photo via Stratasys.

Disputing 3D printing patents

Bambu Lab is the latest 3D printer manufacturer to face patent infringement allegations. Earlier this year, Markforged was ordered to pay Continuous Composites $17.34 million as part of a patent-infringement lawsuit which began in 2021.

A federal jury US District Court for the District of Delaware found that several of the firm’s 3D printers infringe a patent that covers the method and apparatus for continuous composite 3D printing. In the trial, the jury concluded that Markeforged’s Onyx Pro, Mark Two, X5, X7, X7 Field Edition, and FX20 3D printers infringe Continuous Composites’ US Patent No.

11,173,660. This outlines the process for simultaneously extruding two or more materials as a composite, at least one of which must be in liquid form.

Elsewhere, Canadian plasma system and material developer Tekna recently defeated Advanced Powders & Coatings Inc. (AP&C), a Québec-based metal materials subsidiary of Colibrium Additive, in a patent litigation case. This is related to competing patent rights for titanium powder production in Canada.

In particular, AP&C alleged that Tekna’s production of titanium alloy powders infringed on its Canadian Patents 3,003,502 and 3,051,236. Both are titled “Metal powder atomization manufacturing processes”. The Federal Court of Canada ultimately found that both patents were invalid, confirming Tekna’s ability to manufacture titanium powder in Canada.

