Stratasys Showcases New Additive Manufacturing Solutions at Formnext 2025

Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS), a polymer 3D printing company based in Rehovot, Israel, is presenting new industrial solutions at Formnext 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany, from November 18 to 21. Centered on the theme “Get Serious About Additive,” the company’s exhibit demonstrates how manufacturers are using 3D printing to shorten development cycles, reduce lead times, and enhance flexibility across production environments in aerospace, automotive, medical, and industrial sectors.

Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer at Stratasys, said the theme reflects the company’s focus on certified materials and repeatable production. “The ‘Get Serious About Additive’ theme underscores our dedication to driving the adoption of additive manufacturing by meeting customer demands for certified materials, validated workflows, and proven applications that deliver reliability, traceability, and repeatability,” he stated. Garrity added that whether for functional prototypes or large-scale manufacturing, the company’s hardware and materials portfolio is designed to ensure consistency and speed across production lines.

At Hall 12.1, booth D121, Stratasys is displaying nearly 200 production-grade parts produced using its five additive manufacturing technologies: Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), PolyJet, Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF), Programmable PhotoPolymerization (P3), and stereolithography. More than 50 materials are represented across these processes. Among the latest releases is ToughONE WhiteS, a photopolymer engineered for the J3 and J5 PolyJet systems to combine tensile strength and flexibility for demanding design and medical applications. Another focus is the recently introduced P3 Silicone 25A material, a true silicone formulation that enables parts with high tear resistance, elongation, and biocompatibility on the company’s DLP-based platform. Together, these materials demonstrate how Stratasys is expanding into end-use and functional production applications.

P3 Silicone 25A. Photo via Stratasys.

In collaboration with German medical training company Addion GmbH, Stratasys is conducting live demonstrations using its Digital Anatomy models to simulate surgical procedures. The sessions replicate eyelid surgery, allowing trainees to practice complex or rare cases without cadavers or animal testing. Digital Anatomy technology reproduces human tissue response through layered polymer structures that mimic mechanical and tactile properties. This initiative highlights the growing role of additive manufacturing in medical education, providing a repeatable and ethical platform for procedural training.

Formnext attendees will also have access to technical sessions featuring Stratasys specialists and partners. On Tuesday, November 18, Dave Hayden will present “Serious Additive Manufacturing: Delivering Real Production, Real ROI” at the Technology Hub in Hall 12.1. Later that afternoon, Mauro Nodari from Techno and Daniel Princ from Stratasys will discuss “From Development to Scalable Production: Accelerating Innovation with High-Performance Additive Manufacturing” at the Application Stage in Hall 11.1. On Thursday, November 20, Dan Burge of Slate Automotive and Fadi Abro of Stratasys will describe how FDM technology supports modular vehicle development in their talk “Slate Automotive’s Additive Journey,” also at the Application Stage.

Founded in 1989, Stratasys has been central to the evolution of polymer additive manufacturing. Its portfolio now spans connected printers, certified materials, and integrated software ecosystems, with applications ranging from aerospace tooling to personalized healthcare devices. Customers include industrial and defense manufacturers seeking validated, traceable processes capable of scaling beyond prototyping. Through its growing materials portfolio and multi-process approach, the company aims to align additive manufacturing with conventional manufacturing standards for reliability and throughput.

Stratasys Logo. Image via Stratasys.

