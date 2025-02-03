Stratasys Secures $120 Million Investment from Fortissimo Capital to Drive 3D Printing Growth

Stratasys, a provider of polymer 3D printing solutions, announced a $120 million equity investment by Fortissimo Capital, an Israeli private equity firm focused on technology and industrial sectors. Fortissimo will acquire 11,650,485 newly issued ordinary shares at $10.30 each—a 10.6% premium over the January 31, 2025 closing price—raising its stake from 1.5% to roughly 15.5%. The transaction includes an 18-month lock-up and standard standstill provisions is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025 after review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Fortissimo’s investment agreement allows for an increase in its holding up to 24.99%, although its voting power will be limited to 20%. A tender offer for at least 15% of Stratasys’ outstanding shares may elevate Fortissimo’s ownership to 35%, subject to an advisory vote by unaffiliated shareholders. Stratasys has maintained its limited duration shareholder rights plan for all investors except Fortissimo. These financing terms are intended to bolster the company’s balance sheet and facilitate strategic growth in the evolving additive manufacturing sector.

Stratasys’ Headquarters in Rehovot, Isreal. Photo via Stratasys.

Yoav Zeif, Chief Executive Officer at Stratasys, noted, “Fortissimo’s investment underscores confidence in our leadership and performance.” Zeif, who leads the company known for its polymer 3D printing solutions across aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare sectors, emphasized that the new capital injection would support both organic and inorganic expansion. Fortissimo’s Managing Partner, Yuval Cohen, a veteran in guiding technology-focused companies, added, “We are confident in Stratasys’ leading role in shaping the industry and look forward to collaborating with its strong management team.” Cohen is set to join the Stratasys Board of Directors at closing, replacing a director scheduled to step down.

Operational Reforms in 3D Printing

Nano Dimension, an Israeli company specializing in 3D printed electronics, has faced increasing shareholder pressure due to financial instability. Following a stock value decline of over 80% since 2021, the company’s interim CEO, Julien Lederman, issued a letter addressing investor concerns. Lederman acknowledged the need for internal restructuring, emphasizing governance improvements, disciplined capital allocation, and a path toward cash flow positivity by Q4 2025. He also detailed ongoing merger negotiations with Desktop Metal and Markforged, currently under regulatory review, while litigation with Desktop Metal adds further complexity. As part of its restructuring, Nano Dimension’s board has opted not to renew its shareholder rights plan, signaling a shift toward greater transparency.

Investor sentiment in additive manufacturing has changed significantly in recent years, moving away from speculative investments toward companies demonstrating clear financial discipline and practical applications. A review of 2024 investment trends in 3D printing highlights how venture capital firms are now favoring companies that can provide measurable cost savings and operational efficiencies. Application-driven firms, particularly those specializing in aerospace and medical components, have received increased financial backing, while hardware-focused startups promising incremental advancements have struggled to attract funding. This shift reflects broader expectations that 3D printing companies must prioritize sustainability and profitability rather than relying on growth projections alone.

