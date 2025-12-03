Stratasys Rolls Out New Materials and Software Capabilities at Formnext 2025

3D printer OEM Stratasys launched an extensive suite of material and process innovations across its FDM, SAF, P3 DLP, and software platforms at Formnext 2025.

Attendees were shown updates aimed at improving material flexibility, stabilizing print behavior, and reducing the amount of manual intervention that many additive workflows still require. These exhibitions also included the introduction of the iAM Marketplace, a hardware-agnostic platform that centralizes polymer AM materials and services from multiple suppliers.

The booth featured a large display of nearly 200 production-grade parts representing all five of the company’s AM prowess. Live demonstrations of medical training models developed with Austrian company Addion GmbH were also conducted.

“By expanding our materials portfolio, accelerating print speeds, and introducing smarter software tools, we’re helping customers tackle challenging applications more efficiently,” said Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer. “These updates reflect our ongoing commitment to driving innovation and operational excellence across aerospace, automotive, industrial, and consumer markets.”

P3 Silicone 25A. Photo via Stratasys.

Expanding advanced production capabilities

A key addition is the new CoatReady print mode for the F900, now available for use with ULTEM 9085 resin. Offered as a software-enabled capability, CoatReady is designed to deliver smoother outer surfaces, reducing the sanding and priming typically required ahead of painting.

Stratasys also demonstrated the F3300 running ULTEM 9085 Filament CG, emphasizing the material’s full traceability and tighter filament-diameter tolerance. These attributes support consistent mechanical performance across repeated builds, an important factor for production environments.

On the Fortus 450mc, the company showcased the new Nylon 12CF T40 Tip, engineered to increase build speeds for large carbon-fiber-reinforced parts printed at a 0.020-inch slice thickness.

Additional updates were announced for the Fortus FDC platform, which now supports XTEND 250 spools in Aircraft Gray ULTEM 9085 and Black ASA. The expanded material options are intended to enable longer uninterrupted builds and reduce moisture-related defects.

Stratasys also extended its sustainable materials offering with the ABS Fortus PLUS TrueRefill format, which now includes ABS Black, ABS Ivory, and SR-35. The refill approach is structured to reduce material costs and packaging waste associated with traditional cartridge-based supplies.

On the software front, the company highlighted LayerControl+, integrated through the Titanium platform for the Neo800+. The feature automatically adjusts layer delays to manage thermal fluctuations during the SLA build process, helping maintain part quality while optimizing print speed.

Adding to that, the SAF H350 was shown operating with an Enhanced Accuracy Mode (EAM) for SAF PP, a refinement to thermal control that aims to improve dimensional accuracy and reduce warping in larger builds.

For its P3 DLP lineup, Stratasys highlighted parts produced with Ultracur3D RG 3280 from Forward AM, following the material’s validation on Origin printers. With high stiffness and a heat-deflection temperature above 280°C, the material targets mold tools, extrusion dies, and vacuum-forming tools used in prototyping, spare-part production, and small-batch manufacturing.

Rounding out the updates were newly introduced accessories for the Origin platform, including tools for part handling, controlled curing, and improved optical transparency. These additions are intended to enhance safety and boost efficiency in post-processing workflows.

Stratasys at Formnext 2025, booth D121 in hall 12.1. Photo via Stratasys.

Novel materials at Formnext 2025

Across the showfloor, several exhibitors highlighted new photopolymers, tooling materials, and workflow expansions aimed at specialized end-use and rapid-tooling applications.

Materials producer Cubic Ink introduced a set of new photopolymers aimed at more specialized applications, among them Cubic Ink Mold 3100 VP for breakable audiology molds and Cubic Ink Dental 3000 VP for detailed thermoforming tools, alongside a heat-resistant, high-impact resin designed for orthotics.

The materials producer also broadened its rapid-tooling capabilities through a Print & Inject workflow developed with SK Industriemodell, opening the door to injection molding with polymers such as PA66 GF, PPS, and PEEK. In parallel, Cubic Ink scaled UV-curing resin production in the US with ALTANA, a move intended to strengthen supply for industrial users.

Another notable addition was Formlabs introducing two SLA materials: Tough 1000 and an updated Tough 2000, expanding its Tough Resin Family alongside Tough 1500 to deliver HDPE-, polypropylene-, and ABS-like mechanical properties for durable end-use parts on Form 4 printers.

Early testers, including Cool MachinesCool Machines and Radio FlyerRadio Flyer, report strong performance. The new Form Cure L V2 unit enables sub-60-second post-curing, while PreForm 3.54 adds improved support, measurement tools, CAD import, packing optimizations, and UI upgrades to streamline workflows.

