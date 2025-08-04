Stratasys Renews Role as Official 3D Printing Partner of Andretti INDYCAR

Motorsports company Andretti Global, part of the TWG Motorsports umbrella, has extended its collaboration with 3D printer OEM Stratasys, reaffirming its position as the Official 3D Printing Partner of Andretti INDYCAR.

“The expansion of our partnership with Stratasys will significantly enhance our additive capacity and capabilities at Andretti Global. Armed with their latest industry-leading technologies, we can push the limits of what’s possible in additive manufacturing. Faster turnaround times, more complex geometries and higher-quality parts will be essential in meeting the extreme demands of INDYCAR racing,” said Scott Graves, Engineering Manager at Andretti Global.

Sports car. Photo via Andretti Global.

A Winning Partnership

Originally launched in 2018, the technical partnership has played a key role in Andretti INDYCAR’s engineering and production workflows. Leveraging Stratasys’ industrial-grade 3D printing systems—including the F370 and Fortus 450mc—along with advanced materials, the team has accelerated the creation of mission-critical components. These include a RVB cooling shroud for the pneumatic shifting valve block, a steering wheel setup beam, helmet cooling adapters, and a damper spring perch tool, among other bespoke parts tailored for high-performance racing.

The Fortus 450mc FDM 3D printer from Stratasys. Photo via Tri-Tech.

In addition to hardware, software, and material support, Stratasys will also help design a next-generation additive manufacturing lab inside Andretti Global’s new headquarters. As part of the renewed deal, the Stratasys logo will continue to be featured on the tire ramps of every Andretti INDYCAR Honda entry.

“Our continued partnership with Andretti Global highlights the critical role of additive manufacturing in advancing motorsports innovation. We’re proud to support the Andretti team with cutting-edge 3D printing technologies that help drive performance, speed up development, and give them a competitive edge on and off the track,” said Rich Garrity, Chief Commercial Business Officer at Stratasys.

3D Printing Accelerates Performance in Formula 1 and Beyond

Andretti Global is not alone in embracing additive manufacturing. Across the motorsports world, 3D printing is becoming a vital tool for engineering speed, precision, and innovation — including in Formula 1.

Swedish manufacturing technology company Hexagon has extended its long-term partnership with the Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 Team, building on an 18-year collaboration. As the team’s exclusive metrology partner, Hexagon provides advanced 3D scanning and digitalization technologies that enable Red Bull Racing to implement over 20,000 car design changes per season. This precision-driven approach supports the development of vehicles for drivers like reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen.

Elsewhere, global automotive firm Ford Motor Company is using the technology as it prepares for its first F1 race in two decades during the 2026 season. Through this initiative, Ford is working with Red Bull Powertrains, the engineering arm behind Red Bull Racing’s F1 power units. Over 1,000 3D printed car parts have already been fabricated at Ford’s additive manufacturing labs. These include cold plates for batteries and cooling plates for other systems, which will feed into the vehicle’s internal combustion engine and hybrid technology.

