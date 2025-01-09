Stratasys Releases Third ESG and Sustainability Report, Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Additive Manufacturing

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leading provider of 3D printing solutions, has unveiled its third Mindful Manufacturing™ ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) and Sustainability Report. This report, developed in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and referencing Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) criteria, highlights the company’s advancements in sustainable practices and ESG initiatives. Stratasys aims to solidify its role as a preferred supplier for environmentally responsible additive manufacturing (AM) solutions.

The Israeli company has made notable strides in reducing its environmental footprint. Stratasys consumed 778,365 kWh of renewable energy, resulting in the avoidance of 554 tons of CO₂-equivalent greenhouse gas emissions—equivalent to planting nearly 9,000 trees. Additionally, water intensity decreased by 11.7%, and greenhouse gas emissions intensity saw a 15.5% reduction. They also expanded its Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) printer program, refurbishing and reselling used printers, and achieved ISO 14001 Environmental Management Certification in both Israel and the EMEA region. Through its Recycling & Returns programs, the company reused 590 tons of products and components.

On the social front, Stratasys implemented an Equal Parent Policy, encouraging parental leave across all genders, which led to a 17% increase in employees, predominantly male, taking leave. Employee engagement remains high, with a survey score of 73, supported by 33,713 training hours focused on professional and personal development. The company also established a Strategic Industrial Customer Advisory Board to foster collaboration with industry-leading clients.

Sustainability Achievements. Image via Stratasys.

Leadership and Innovation Drive Sustainability Goals

Scott Crump, co-founder and newly appointed ESG & Climate Champion at Stratasys, emphasized the integration of innovation with sustainable manufacturing. “I am honored to bring over 35 years of innovation to a space where additive manufacturing drives sustainable production,” Crump stated. His role focuses on advancing research and development for carbon-conscious offerings.

Rosa Coblens, Vice President of Sustainability, highlighted the company’s strategic positioning in the market. “Stratasys is uniquely positioned to deliver impactful decarbonization solutions at a critical time. Our Mindful Manufacturing strategy is a game changer for sustainable 3D printing,” she explained. Coblens underscored the importance of collaboration with employees and key industry partners in achieving environmental goals.

Stratasys introduced the SAF ReLife solution, which repurposes waste PA12 powder from powder bed fusion printers into high-quality production parts. This initiative not only reduces manufacturing costs but also cuts the carbon footprint by up to 89%. Additionally, GrabCAD Print now features emissions estimation capabilities for FDM technology, allowing users to calculate and minimize their environmental impact effectively.

Stratasys Logo. Image via Stratasys.

Trends in Sustainable Manufacturing

Seurat Technologies recently qualified 6K Additive’s 316L stainless steel powder for its Area Printing platform. Seurat, operating a pilot factory in Greater Boston on 100% green energy, aims to produce over 25 tons of metal parts annually. The partnership leverages 6K Additive’s efficient UniMelt process, which achieves over 90% yield and lower energy consumption, reducing emissions compared to conventional atomization.

Separately, the UK faces critical material supply challenges linked to its net-zero ambitions. A National Engineering Policy Centre report calls for an integrated materials strategy to reuse and recycle minerals vital for battery and alloy production. The report highlights the need for the UK government to improve material traceability, reduce dependency on imported resources, and invest in recycling infrastructure.

The report’s proposal for a resource-efficient economy. Image via the National Engineering Policy Centre.

