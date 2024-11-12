Stratasys’ New Powder Recycling Solution Cuts 3D Printing Carbon Footprint by 89%

3D printer manufacturer Stratasys has launched a new software-based solution which can convert waste PA12 powder into 3D printed parts.

Called SAF ReLife, the platform can reportedly repurpose waste material from powder bed fusion 3D printing processes. These include high-speed sintering, selective laser sintering (SLS), and jetting. The reclaimed powder can then be used for 3D printing on Stratasys’ H350 printer 3D printer.

According to Stratasys, SAF ReLife allows customers to 3D print parts with impressive surface finishes with powder that would otherwise be wasted, enhancing 3D printing sustainability. It can also reportedly lower cost-per-part, improve material efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint of each build.

These claims have been supported by a Fraunhofer IPA-led Life Cycle Assessment (LCA). This study found that using PA12 waste from powder bed 3D printing in SAF production can cut the 3D printing carbon footprint by up to 89%, compared to standard production with polyamide 12.

“Our Life Cycle Assessment demonstrates that Stratasys’ SAF ReLife PA12 solution can reduce the carbon footprint of the reference print job by 43% with the German electricity mix and by as much as 89% when powered by renewable energy sources, compared to standard PA12,” explained Fraunhofer Research Associate Chantal Rietdorf.

Stratasys’ SAF-powered H350 3D printer. Photo via Stratasys.

SAF ReLife enhances 3D printing sustainability

According to Neil Hopkinson, Vice President of Additive Manufacturing Technology at Stratasys, SAF ReLife features patented unidirectional print-and-fuse architecture and thermal control technology. This is said to facilitate 3D printing with waste powder at “production volumes.”

The new solution is compatible with Stratasys’ H350 powder bed fusion 3D printer. Launched in 2021, this system is powered by the company’s powder-based 3D printing technology SAF.

Originally developed by inkjet printhead supplier Xaar 3D, SAF (Selective Absorbtion Fusion) is based on a high-speed sintering process and is designed for tooling applications and high-volume end-use part production. It works by selectively jetting an infrared-sensitive High Absorbing Fluid (HAF), a binder, onto a bed of polymer powder. An infrared lamp is then passed over the powder bed, melting the HAF-infused areas and fusing the powder particles to form solid layers. This is said to unlock volume production of high-quality parts.

With the addition of the new SAF ReLife, customers using the H350 system can reportedly achieve substantial waste reduction and cost savings. 3D printing service bureau Wehl Green beta-tested the solution using its SLS waste powder. The firm achieved 20% savings in total cost-per-part and a significant reduction in material waste, turning unused powder into functional parts. Wehl Green is also said to have used the solution to 3D print and deliver new parts to customers within 48 hours, helping meet consumer demand.

Javier García, Manager and Co-founder of Wehl Green, called SAF ReLife a “game-changer for our competitiveness,” by cutting production costs while 3D printing parts “that meet strict industrial specifications.”

He added that the new solution has allowed the company to convert PA12 waste into high-quality parts. “This circular economy approach has reduced our environmental impact while maintaining top-tier product standards.”

Bicycle seat components 3D printed on the Stratasys H350. Photo via Stratasys.

How to recycle 3D printed material waste

Efforts to develop more circular economies have seen a growing focus on sustainable powder production for 3D printing. Earlier this year, 3D printing material processing systems manufacturer 3devo unveiled a new process for recycling SLS powder into 3D printing filament.

This system seeks to address the 60% leftover powder produced from SLS 3D printing, reducing environmental impact and operational costs for industries that utilize 3D printing. 3devo’s recycling solution offers significant potential for experimentation and research applications. Users with limited budgets are less constrained by the high costs and limited availability of fresh powder.

Elsewhere, UK-based 3D printing filament manufacturer Filamentive launched a PLA 3D Printing waste recycling service. The company claims that 33% of 3D printed parts end up as waste, producing 400,000 kg of plastic each year in the UK. To achieve this, its scheme seeks to remove barriers to material recycling, with existing Filamentive customers able to return their waste free of charge. 100% of this material is then recycled into new filament, creating a sustainable UK-based circular supply chain.

