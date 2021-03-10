Stratasys launches the J5 DentaJet multi-material 3D printer – technical specifications and pricing

3D printer manufacturer Stratasys has announced the launch of its latest multi-material PolyJet 3D printer.

Developed specifically for dental applications, the J5 DentaJet can deposit up to five different biocompatible resins at once, including a support material. As such, it enables medical professionals to 3D print mixed trays of high-precision dental parts in one job, including rigid implant models, soft gingiva masks, and functional surgical guides. With each denture or implant case requiring several different components and materials, the J5 DentaJet is ultimately designed to eliminate the need for multiple 3D printers and print jobs.

“Dental and orthodontic models have been growing their adoption of 3D printing but the process has remained too manual and time consuming,” explains Stratasys’ Healthcare Vice President Osnat Philipp. “The J5 DentaJet advances the full digital transformation of dental modeling with the potent combination of automation with accuracy. The system runs largely unattended, and you can even produce a build tray with a wide variety of different models using several different materials. It’s a productivity monster.”

The Stratasys J5 DentaJet 3D printer. Photo via Stratasys.

PolyJet 3D printing with Stratasys

The PolyJet range is Stratasys’ proprietary line of material jet 3D printers, a technology in which the company is an industry leader. The flagship J8 Series includes the full-color J850 Prime 3D printer, the mid-level J850 Pro, and the entry-level J826. With a maximum model size of 255 x 252 x 200mm, the J826 is compatible with Stratasys’ extensive suite of rigid, transparent, and tear-resistant materials for engineering applications.

Looking at some of the company’s other dental-specific 3D printers, the J700 Dental is designed for clear aligner production; the J720 Dental enables full-color 3D printed orthodontic components; and the J750 Digital Anatomy is indented for the production of bone and tissue-mimicking life-like medical models.

Dental parts 3D printed with the J5 DentaJet. Photo via Stratasys.

The J5 DentaJet 3D printer

If Stratasys estimates are anything to go by, the addressable market for dental 3D printing currently stands at around $1 billion. With so many manufacturers now entering the market space, the J5 DentaJet is carving a niche for itself in the high-volume realistic model segment, which was previously only possible using time-inefficient wax materials.

The new 3D printer features a max part size of 140 x 200 x 190mm and a build area of 1,174cm², which enables the system to print as many as 41 implant cases a day with only two trays. According to Stratasys, this means the machine can produce at least five times as many polymer dental components as its competitors, all while only requiring 4.6 sq. ft. of floor space.

The system’s multi-material, multi-color printing capabilities are expected to facilitate a whole host of part types, including implant and orthodontic models, removable denture frameworks, try-ins, indirect bonding trays, and even custom impression trays. Alongside the 3D printer, Stratasys is also launching a number of new clear, white, and flexible biocompatible resins. The system will also be compatible with the company’s previously released VeroDent PureWhite and CMY materials.

NEO Lab, an orthodontic lab in the U.S., has already had a chance to beta-test the J5 DentaJet. Christian Saurman, CEO and co-owner of the company, states, “We produce 600 orthodontic appliances every day. The DentaJet 3D printer is easy to use, can produce a lot of models in a single print, and we don’t spend much time post-processing the models after they come out of the machine. Our models go from printer to production floor faster than ever.”

The J5 DentaJet can print with up to five bioresins in a single build. Photo via Stratasys.

Technical specifications and pricing

Below are the technical specifications for the Stratasys J5 DentaJet 3D printer. The system is available to order now. Readers interested in purchasing the machine can visit the Stratasys store page for a quote.

Max part size 140 x 200 x 190mm Printing area Up to 1,174cm² Resolution 18.75 microns Connectivity LAN – TCP/IP System size 651 x 661 x 1511mm Weight 228kg Max materials 5 Cartridge capacity 1.1kg

