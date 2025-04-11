Stratasys Launches New SLA and PolyJet Solutions at RAPID + TCT 2025

Stratasys, the renowned Israeli manufacturer specializing in polymer additive manufacturing, introduced new hardware and materials during RAPID + TCT 2025, held April 8–10 in Detroit, Michigan. The company unveiled the Neo800+, a stereolithography 3D printer designed for high-speed precision, and PolyJet ToughONE, a photopolymer intended for functional testing and production-grade performance.

Live demonstrations of the Neo800+ highlighted the printer’s capabilities for large-format builds. ToughONE was featured in dedicated strength tests, including drill and pull testing, and a working air hockey table built with 3D printed components. These exhibits aimed to demonstrate the potential of additive tools for functional end-use applications.

At booth #2501, the company presented a full manufacturing setup featuring six 3D printers operating across five different technologies. Over 120 printed parts were shown, including components relevant to sectors such as aerospace, healthcare, and industrial equipment. In addition to hardware and materials, the exhibit included software and post-processing tools used to streamline manufacturing from print preparation to final finishing.

Stratasys also featured the CALLUM SKYE, a low-volume electric vehicle developed using its technologies. The vehicle served as a case study for additive-enabled workflows spanning design, tooling, and part fabrication.

Stratasys booth at RAPID + TCT 2025, featuring the CALLUM SKYE electric vehicle. Photo via CALLUM.

“Additive manufacturing stands at an important crossroads as manufacturers across the globe decide on the right path forward during a period of opportunity, risk, and uncertainty,” said Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer at Stratasys. “The need for AM has never been greater, and the team looks forward to discussing in Detroit the clear advantages of integrating additive into the manufacturing floor to lower costs, increase efficiency, and overcome challenges such as supply chain stability.”

Several additional materials and systems were previewed for the company’s Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) and P3 DLP platforms. These announcements were framed around high-demand applications in industrial, electronics, and medical manufacturing. This shift from prototyping to production is being observed broadly across the additive industry.

Product availability timelines for the Neo800+ printer and PolyJet ToughONE material have not yet been disclosed. Further technical updates are expected at upcoming trade shows later in the year, including events in Europe and Asia.

RAPID + TCT 2025 highlights industrial consolidation and on-site production trends

This year’s RAPID + TCT 2025 featured a wave of hardware and materials announcements pointing to the industrialization and decentralization of additive manufacturing. ATO Technology, a Polish developer of ultrasonic atomization systems, presented the ULTRA FREQUENCY SYSTEM for high-precision metal powder production, along with new versions of its ATO Cast and ATO Sieve tools. The company’s modular ecosystem enables in-house alloy development, powder recycling, and closed-loop workflows using feedstocks that include commercial rods, scrap, and custom ingots.

HP also used the show to demonstrate the scale and versatility of its additive manufacturing ecosystem. A collaboration with Blazin Rodz illustrated how its Multi Jet Fusion platform supports custom automotive production, while a new flame-retardant PA 12 developed with Evonik offered material advances aimed at regulated industries. Additional presentations featured HP’s work in prosthetics, circuit protection, and digital design through its AI-powered Text-to-3D tool.

HP blueflite’s drone. Photo via: HP

