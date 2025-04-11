Stratasys launches Neo800+ SLA 3D printer with 50% faster throughput

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS), the global provider of polymer 3D printers, has launched the Neo®800+, a new stereolithography (SLA) 3D printer engineered for large-format, high-accuracy applications across automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors. Announced at the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) conference on March 31, 2025, and later showcased at Rapid + TCT 2025, the Neo800+ is the latest addition to Stratasys’ growing SLA ecosystem.

The new system builds on the Neo800 platform, delivering up to 50% faster print speeds thanks to the integration of Stratasys’ proprietary ScanControl+™ technology. Designed for demanding use cases like wind tunnel testing, tooling, and prototyping, the printer offers improved time-to-part, reduced post-processing, and enhanced reliability.

“Engineered with precision and performance in mind, the Neo800+ is designed to meet the growing demands of industries like automotive and aerospace,” said Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer at Stratasys. “Whether you’re designing prototypes or manufacturing end-use parts, the Neo800+ delivers exceptional throughput and reliability.”

The Neo800+ printer. Photo via Stratasys.

Performance and reliability upgrades

In addition to faster print speeds, the Neo800+ features several enhancements aimed at improving uptime and print success. These include Vacuum System Protection, Z-Stage Collision Detection, and real-time environmental monitoring. Together, these upgrades contribute to higher part yield, reduced machine downtime, and a lower cost per part.

The upgraded laser and optics system is optimized for high-energy materials, enabling the printer to deliver exceptional accuracy across a wide range of geometries. This also reduces the need for post-processing, making the printer more cost-effective for high-throughput workflows.

Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, one of the early adopters of the Neo800+, reported significant improvements in turnaround time and part quality. “The improved speed has allowed us to increase throughput and maintain open capacity as well as offer quicker turnaround times to our customers,” said Sean Schoonmaker, Director of Operations. “The quality and consistency of the prints have been outstanding, with an excellent surface finish that helps save on post-processing time for cosmetic models.”

Materials and ecosystem

The Neo800+ is optimized for use with ScanControl+ Ready Materials from Somos®, including the newly released WaterShed® XC+. This resin is based on the widely used WaterShed XC 11122, offering similar optical clarity and smooth surface finish, while enabling much faster scan speeds. This makes it particularly well-suited for complex transparent parts in automotive lighting, fluid flow testing, and consumer electronics.

Stratasys supports the Neo800+ with a full SLA workflow ecosystem that includes the cloud-connected GrabCAD Print Build Preparation Software and post-processing solutions designed to streamline operations. These tools aim to simplify setup, reduce operator intervention, and ensure repeatability at scale.

Stratasys’ expansion into high-throughput SLA with the Neo800+ signals a continued commitment to meeting industrial demands across prototyping and low-volume production. The company’s broader strategy includes multi-technology offerings across FDM, SAF, P3, and now high-speed SLA, each tailored for specific industry needs.

A set of Stratasys Neo 800-3D printed aero parts. Photo via Stratasys.

Evolution of industrial SLA 3D printing

Across the 3D printing industry, SLA technology is being reimagined through innovations in hardware and materials. At TCT Asia 2025, UnionTech showcased industrial SLA platforms with enhanced optics and throughput, reinforcing the relevance of SLA in tooling and end-use production. Among the various applications showcased, tire mold printing stood out as the most precision-intensive.

Atum3D, meanwhile, is pushing boundaries with hybrid DLP-SLA technology licensed from the University of Amsterdam, creating a hybrid SLA process that combines photo and stereolithography to enable the production of parts with high-resolution features at scale.

Sprybuild has introduced a novel conveyor belt SLA system aimed at enabling continuous, automated part production, which highlights the possibility of high-volume production across various sectors such as automotive, consumer goods, aerospace, and healthcare.

On the materials front, researchers from Carleton University and the University of Northern British Columbia are now integrating quantum dots into SLA resins, significantly improving part strength and thermal resistance​. These advancements highlight a growing industry consensus: SLA is no longer limited to smooth surface prototypes, it’s becoming a serious tool for industrial manufacturing.



Featured image shows NEO800 3D printing systems. Image via Stratasys.