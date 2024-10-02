Stratasys Introduces Precision Fabric Alignment for 3D Printing in Fashion

Stratasys Ltd., a leader in 3D printing technology, has introduced the TechStyle Fabric Alignment Station, a breakthrough tool within its 3DFashion platform. Known for pioneering additive manufacturing in industries such as healthcare and aerospace, Stratasys is now advancing precision in high-end fashion. This new station integrates seamlessly with the J850 TechStyle printer, allowing designers to align complex 3D printed patterns with pre-existing 2D fabric designs, eliminating the inaccuracies typical of manual processes.

The system’s precision reduces material waste and lowers production costs by automating processes that once required trial and error. Designers can now place intricate 3D designs on specific garment areas such as pockets, patches, or other patterned regions. This is accomplished with minimal labor, reducing production times and contributing to a more sustainable manufacturing model.

Zehavit Reisin, Senior Vice President of Consumer Solutions at Stratasys, emphasized the role of personalization in fashion, noting, “Today’s fashion consumers value personalization, driving demand for customizable and bespoke products, empowering them to achieve a new level of design. This solution is transforming the creative process and production efficiency.”

The TechStyle Fabric Alignment Station supports enhanced design accuracy, improved efficiency, and sustainability. By automating the process, designers can achieve greater creative control and speed, responding to growing demands for both innovation and environmentally conscious production.

A Stratasys J850 TechStyle™ Solution with the new Fabric Alignment Station Photo via Business Wire.

Advancing Garment Design with Automation and Accuracy

At Texprocess Frankfurt 2024, Stratasys showcased the J850 TechStyle 3D printer, highlighting the latest advancements in direct-to-garment (D2G) 3D printing. The technology allows manufacturers to print intricate designs directly onto fabrics such as cotton and denim, offering new opportunities for personalization and reducing waste by upcycling existing garments. Demonstrations included the Urban Tattoo denim collection, featuring collaborations with designers like Travis Fitch, aimed at extending garment lifecycles.

Furthering its sustainability goals, Stratasys also introduced new Direct-to-Garment tray kits, allowing for enhanced calibration of garment sizes during production. This aligns with the company’s commitment to Mindful Manufacturing, as noted in a recent report by the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA), which emphasized the environmental benefits of 3D printing in reducing emissions and material waste.

Looking ahead, Stratasys latest developments could redefine global fashion supply chains, offering a scalable path to customization and efficiency in an increasingly competitive market.

Assa Studio’s 3D printed bag. Photo via Stratasys.

