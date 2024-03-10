Stratasys expands its software portfolio with two new offerings

Following Arevo 3D printing assets and Intellectual Property (IP) acquisition, Stratasys has launched two new software packages, GrabCAD Streamline Pro and an updated version of GrabCAD Print Pro for PolyJet.

With a focus on improving operational efficiency and reducing costs through enhanced workflows, these offerings aim to broaden the accessibility of Stratasys’ GrabCAD software suite. Designed for Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) and Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF), the initial iteration of GrabCAD Print Pro has reportedly boosted hardware utilization among certain customers by 30-50%.

By improving the organization of moving and processing parts, customers enhance their ability to scale up their additive manufacturing operations. Additionally, they can expedite product launches by enabling swift design iterations and diminishing reliance on physical prototypes. This reduces expenses by eliminating costly tooling and molds typical in traditional manufacturing, while also addressing geometric intricacies impractical with conventional methods.

“Our software provides essential capabilities for scaling up additive manufacturing workflows,” said Victor Gerdes, Vice President, Software, Stratasys. “We are connecting users with a centralized platform, giving them more information to make data-driven decisions and providing them with the precision and detailing that can only come from additive manufacturing. Throughput, efficiency and applications are key to manufacturing, and these GrabCAD software packages will further advance adoption of additive manufacturing by delivering measurable results that display real business value.”

GrabCAD Streamline Pro consolidates multiple business applications into a single software suite, thereby providing improved efficiency, reduced costs and higher business process automation. Image via Stratasys.

Centralized control and streamlined workflows

Powered by GrabCAD Print, GrabCAD Streamline Pro offers a complete workgroup software suite. It streamlines the management of a company’s entire Stratasys 3D printer fleet, providing a unified platform for secure, centralized software workflows. This facilitates efficient part production at any scale. Additionally, Streamline Pro seamlessly integrates with GrabCAD software partners and the company’s business systems, resulting in improved efficiency and automated business processes.

Key features of GrabCAD Streamline include advanced dashboards and analytics for AM Managers, real-time monitoring, customizable alerts for shop operators, simplified tools for 3D printing requests, automatic estimation and build preparation, cyber protection capabilities, and open APIs for enhanced interoperability and scalability. GrabCAD Streamline Pro aims to maximize productivity, bolster cybersecurity, and optimize software workflows, contributing to the scaling of 3D printing operations.

“Many manufacturers have struggled with integrating additive manufacturing into their manufacturing ecosystem,” said Ryan Martin, Director, Research, ABI Research. “For greater adoption, they need to add enhanced software solutions that will provide them with the necessary quality controls, repeatability, and scale. Software is a key to unlocking the next steps additive takes in becoming more mainstream in overall manufacturing.”

Stratasys expands Print Pro package

Stratasys is broadening the Print Pro package to include its PolyJet technology, known for its production of high-quality finished products. This expansion equips manufacturers with advanced capabilities for large-scale additive manufacturing. Additionally, Print Pro offers features that support workflow automation, ensuring sustainable repeatability, maintaining consistent part accuracy, and reducing preparation time.

“We are focused on making additive work for our customers,” said Rich Garrity, Chief Industrial Business Officer, Stratasys. “They want solutions that provide quality, reliability, scalability and a clear return on their investment. Our software helps make additive manufacturing a viable option for today’s manufacturers by delivering real business value.”

These new solutions cater to a range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, and healthcare, offering a comprehensive suite of Stratasys solutions that cover hardware, software, and materials.

Stratasys software enhances efficiency and lowers costs in 3D printing. Image via Stratasys.

3D printing software developments

Apart from Stratasys, other companies have developed new software offerings. A piece of recent news in this niche includes that of Velo3D introducing Flow Developer, a tool offering full control over metal AM parameters via its Flow print preparation software. This allows users to import or create parameters, simplifying migration into Velo3D technology like its laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) Sapphire 3D printers.

Engineers can import CAD files and optimize designs for printing, ensuring repeatability and consistent properties. Flow Developer has attracted interest, with early-access users like Ursa Major achieving scalability and precision in production. Parameters can be manually inputted or imported from external software, streamlining the printing process, says Velo3D.

On another note, polySpectra unveiled neThing.xyz, a software aimed at democratizing CAD model creation through AI-driven generative design. Accessible at no cost, neThing.xyz empowers engineers, designers, and enthusiasts to explore its features firsthand. With capabilities such as AI-generated model creation and augmented reality previews, users can visualize and customize their designs with ease.

Notably, this platform encourages collaboration and offers direct code editing options for precise adjustments. Moreover, neThing.xyz facilitates a seamless transition from virtual to physical creations by enabling users to initiate 3D printing processes through polySpectra’s facilities with a simple click.

