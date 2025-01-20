Stratasys Expands Digital Denture Solution to Europe

Stratasys, a leading provider of 3D printing solutions, has received CE Mark Class I approval for its TrueDent-D resin, enabling the sale of its monolithic multi-shade digital denture solution across Europe. Following its successful U.S. launch in 2023, this milestone allows the company to bring a scalable and efficient solution to European dental labs, dentists, and patients.

European dental labs face increasing pressure to deliver high-quality dentures while reducing production time and costs. According to an iData report, the European market for dentures is expected to grow from USD 2.19 billion in 2023 to USD 2.45 billion by 2028. Stratasys’ TrueDent system utilizes a fully digital workflow that allows labs to produce more than 30 full monolithic, multi-shade dentures per print job using a single Stratasys J5 DentaJet printer. This approach significantly cuts production costs—by more than half compared to traditional methods—while shortening turnaround times and reducing the need for manual assembly by skilled craftspeople.

Multiple dentures printed in a single batch using the Stratasys J5 DentaJet. Photo via Stratasys.

Erez Ben Zvi, Vice President of Healthcare at Stratasys, stated, “We are thrilled to bring TrueDent-D to Europe. Our monolithic TrueDent denture solution combines high fidelity, aesthetics, and production scalability, while reducing labor costs and enabling exact reproductions.” The expansion of TrueDent-D suggests a continued evolution in digital denture manufacturing, promising improved efficiency, consistency, and patient care standards.

TrueDent’s ability to print duplicate dentures quickly addresses challenges like labor shortages and the limitations of manual fabrication. “The TrueDent solution has transformed our denture business,” said Tra’ Chambers, owner of Express Dental Laboratories in the United States. “The streamlined digital workflow and precision allows us to produce up to 225 dental appliances per day while delivering high fidelity, highly aesthetic appliances to our customers.”

Stratasys’ approach minimizes over 27 manual touchpoints in the production process, reducing errors and shortening chair time. For more information about the TrueDent digital denture application, visit the Stratasys TrueDent page, register for a meeting or visit the Stratasys booth at IDS 2025 on Hall 3.1 Stand K-059.



A fully finished denture created using the Stratasys TrueDent system. Photo via Stratasys.

3D Printing Innovations in Digital Dentistry

In related industry news, US-based 3D Systems received FDA 510(k) clearance for its multi-material, jetted 3D printed denture solution. This technology integrates NextDent Jet Denture Teeth and NextDent Jet Denture Base materials into a single monolithic denture using MultiJet Printing. By focusing on break resistance, aesthetics, and high-volume production, this solution emphasizes automation and efficiency in denture manufacturing.

Another significant development came last year when Formlabs Dental secured FDA 510(k) clearance for its Premium Teeth Resin. This nano-ceramic-filled resin material allows for 3D printing of temporary crowns, inlays, onlays, veneers, and up to seven-unit temporary bridges. Compatible with various Formlabs 3D printers, the resin is noted for its realistic aesthetics, high accuracy, and streamlined workflow.

Dental component 3D printed using Formlab Dental’s Premium Teeth Resin. Photo via Formlabs.

