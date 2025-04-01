Stratasys expands dental 3D printing network in Europe with three new partners

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a global provider of polymer 3D printers, has announced new strategic partnerships with three European dental distributors: Nueva Galimplant (Spain), Gold Quadrat (Germany), and Metaux Precieux (Germany). These collaborations will expand the reach of Stratasys’ dental 3D printing portfolio, including TrueDent™, a full-color, monolithic digital denture solution.



Stratasys’ dental offering includes mixed-application printing, such as crowns, bridges, and orthodontic models, on a single tray, streamlining workflows and enabling mass customization. These features are especially attractive to labs seeking to increase throughput without scaling labor.



During IDS 2025, the leading European dental trade fair, Stratasys exhibited its multi-material 3D printing capabilities across dental applications, from orthodontics to crowns and bridges.

“These partners bring deep expertise in digital dentistry,” said Giacomo Anselmo, Dental Sales Commercial Leader EMEA at Stratasys. “Together, we’ll provide more dental professionals access to high-precision, scalable printing solutions that cut labor and material costs while enhancing production quality.”



According to an iData Research report, the European denture market is projected to grow from $2.19 billion in 2023 to $2.45 billion by 2028. Stratasys’ expanded presence positions the company to meet this rising demand with its proprietary PolyJet™ technology and TrueDent-enabled workflow.

Strategic partners bring regional expertise to Stratasys’ European expansion



Founded in Santiago de Compostela, Nueva Galimplant specializes in dental implants and digital dentistry solutions. The company has built a reputation in Spain and Latin America for distributing high-quality surgical and prosthetic components, with an increasing focus on digital workflows. “We are excited to have signed an agreement with Stratasys, a world leader in software and 3D printing,” said CEO Dra. Leana K. Bragança.

Gold Quadrat GmbH, based in Hannover, is a long-standing provider of dental products and services in Germany. The company has supported dental labs for decades with materials, equipment, and education. It is well regarded for promoting the adoption of digital solutions through training and integration support. “As an experienced partner for dental technology, we are constantly addressing the issue of advancing digitalization and always offering our customers innovative, high-quality solutions,” said Managing Director Rüdiger Bach.

Also headquartered in Germany, Metaux Precieux is best known as a precious metal refinery and dental alloy supplier, but has evolved into a comprehensive dental solutions provider. Its portfolio now includes scanning, CAD/CAM, milling, and now 3D printing — making it a key player in lab digitization in central Europe. “Through the partnership with Stratasys, we are not only expanding our portfolio with ingenious devices but also opening further doors to an innovative future,” said Managing Director Andreas Schmidt.

A fully finished denture created using the Stratasys TrueDent system. Photo via Stratasys.

IDS 2025 highlights growing automation and competition in dental 3D printing.

Stratasys’ European expansion comes at a pivotal moment for the dental 3D printing market, as automation, full-color printing, and integrated workflows took center stage at IDS 2025. The company joins a growing list of manufacturers showcasing advanced digital denture and aligner technologies. Earlier this year, Stratasys received CE Mark Class I approval for its TrueDent-D resin, making its monolithic, full-color denture solution commercially available across Europe.

Competitors also brought ambitious offerings to the show. Carbon demonstrated its interconnected dental production ecosystem, designed to optimize lab throughput using AI-driven workflows. Meanwhile, Voxeltek debuted SmileMaker, billed as the first fully automated clear aligner 3D printer, highlighting a shift toward lights-out manufacturing. Prodways Machines pushed efficiency with its Dental Pro Automated Line, a scalable solution that merges resin printing and post-processing into a single, streamlined process web.

Together, these developments underscore how companies are responding to increased demand for digital dental solutions with innovations that reduce manual labor, improve consistency, and enhance profitability.

Dentajet arrives to the European Market. Photo via Stratasys.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.You can also follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.



Featured image shows dental models printed on a Stratasys PolyJet 3D printer build tray. Image via Stratasys.