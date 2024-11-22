Stratasys Enhances 3D Printing Platforms to Boost Efficiency and Reliability

Stratasys, a leading provider of 3D printing solutions, announced significant updates to its FDM® Fused Deposition Modeling and P3™ Programmable PhotoPolymerization product lines. These enhancements were unveiled at Formnext 2024, taking place from November 19-22 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Among the key updates is the introduction of the Fortus FDC™ filament drying cabinet. This advanced material delivery and drying system can hold two Xtend™ 250 Fortus Plus spools, effectively boosting the uptime of the F900® printer by up to 2.7 times. By eliminating moisture-related defects, the cabinet enables uninterrupted, extended print operations—an essential feature for large-scale manufacturing in industries like aerospace, automotive, and general manufacturing.

Stratasys at Formnext 2024. Photo via Stratasys.

Stratasys has also released a new FDM® PC-ESD material compatible with the Fortus® 450mc and F900® printers. This high-performance polycarbonate is tailored for applications requiring electrostatic discharge protection, making it ideal for producing tools, jigs, fixtures, and assembly aids that handle sensitive electronic components.

In addition, the company has expanded the layer height options for Ultem™ 9085 resin, now available in Red and Aircraft Gray. The new layer thickness allows for faster printing speeds without compromising material properties, catering to high-performance applications in demanding environments.

Stratasys is also enhancing its Origin® P3™ platform by adding over 30 new materials to its open materials list. This includes the validated Ultracur3D RG 3280 by Forward AM, a ceramic-filled resin designed for injection molding tooling. These additions broaden the system’s capabilities, enabling the production of end-use parts such as automotive components, earbuds, casting molds, and gas/liquid flow adapters with precision and surface finishes comparable to injection molding.

Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer at Stratasys, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing materials that meet the rigorous demands of modern manufacturing processes. “A key factor in helping our customers expand their adoption of AM solutions in their manufacturing processes is providing them materials which meet the demanding expectations necessary for the parts they produce,” Garrity stated. “As materials have matured to support more use cases, customers have more opportunities to leverage the unique benefits of additive to increase production and reduce costs.”

Stratasys Logo. Image via Stratasys.

Formnext: A Hub for Additive Manufacturing Innovations

At Formnext 2024, industry leaders are unveiling advancements that reflect the sector’s rapid innovation. HP, a multinational printing company, is presenting a range of polymer and metal additive manufacturing innovations aimed at improving cost efficiency and scalability. Highlights include a flame-retardant polymer material, advanced software tools for streamlining workflows, and strategic collaborations to enhance metal printing applications. These developments are part of HP’s efforts to address adoption challenges and expand AM’s impact across various sectors, including automotive and footwear production.

Meanwhile, Warsaw-based 3D Lab is launching its ATO Suite, a comprehensive system for metal powder production tailored for research and manufacturing. The ATO Suite includes modular components such as the ATO Lab Plus and ATO Noble atomizers, designed to produce high-quality spherical metal powders from diverse feedstocks. Live demonstrations will showcase the suite’s capabilities in enhancing powder production efficiency and sustainability, supporting advanced applications in aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and 3D printing.

The ATO Suite. Image via 3D Lab.

Your voice matters in the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards. Vote Now!

What will the future of 3D printing look like?

Which recent trends are driving the 3D printing industry, as highlighted by experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Stay connected with the latest in 3D printing by following us on Twitter and Facebook, and don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry YouTube channel for more exclusive content.

Featured image shows Stratasys at Formnext 2024. Photo via Stratasys.