Stratasys announces its preliminary Q4 2024 results

3D printer OEM Stratasys (NASDAQ: SYSS) has released its unaudited preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024. This news coincides with the latest $120 million investment from Fortissimo Capital.

The Q4 2024 revenue is expected to land between $150.1 million and $150.5 million, reflecting a sequential increase in hardware sales while consumables declined compared to the previous quarter. GAAP gross margin is projected to range from 46.0% to 46.5%, with non-GAAP gross margin estimated between 49.4% and 49.7%.

GAAP operating loss is anticipated to fall between $13.3 million and $14.4 million, while non-GAAP operating income is expected to range from $9.0 million to $9.5 million. Net loss under GAAP is estimated between $15.3 million and $16.5 million, whereas non-GAAP net income is projected at $8.1 million to $8.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to come in between $14.2 million and $14.6 million, supported by positive cash flow from operating activities.

Expectations for 2025 remain optimistic, with EBITDA margins forecasted at 8% under current revenue conditions, while higher revenue is expected to drive an increase in EBITDA margins. In addition, moderate revenue growth could push margins to at least 10% for FY 2025. The management is also anticipating to generate substantial cash flow from operations throughout the year.

The manufacturer is set to announce its Q4 2024 financial results on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. A conference call to discuss the quarterly performance is scheduled for the same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET)

The Stratasys F370 3D printer. Photo via Stratasys.

Stratasys previous quarter’s financial performance

Stratasys Q3 2024 results included total revenue of $140 million, reflecting a 13.7% year-over-year (Y/Y) decline from $162.1 million in Q3 2023. When compared sequentially, revenue increased by 1.4% from $138 million in Q2 2024. A slowdown in capital equipment sales weighed on overall performance, though consumables continued to provide stability.

Gross margin expanded to 44.8%, a 4.3 percentage point improvement from 40.5% in Q3 2023, driven by an improved product mix and operational efficiencies. The shift toward high-margin consumables helped counterbalance revenue pressures, allowing for more stable profitability indicators.

Reporting revenue via two segments; products and services, product revenue totaled $94.1 million, down 16.9% Y/Y from $113.3 million, largely due to softer capital equipment demand. On a quarter-over-quarter (Q/Q) basis, product revenue inched up 0.5% from $93.6 million in Q2 2024, suggesting a degree of stability in customer orders.

System revenue came in at $31.7 million, sliding 38.5% from $51.5 million a year earlier but rebounding 9.3% from $29 million in Q2 2024, an indication of slight recovery in equipment sales. Consumables revenue remained a bright spot, growing for the eighth consecutive quarter on a Y/Y basis to reach $62.4 million, a 3.1% increase from $60.5 million. However, sequentially, consumables revenue declined 3.4% from $64.6 million in Q2 2024, signaling some demand fluctuations within the quarter.

Next up, service revenue including Stratasys Direct, stood at $45.9 million, declining 6.0% from $48.9 million in Q3 2023 but improving 3.4% from $44.4 million in Q2 2024.

Customer support revenue showed resilience, rising 1.3% Y/Y, maintaining steady engagement levels. The GrabCAD suite, featuring Print Pro and Streamline Pro, continued to drive high-margin service revenue, supported by strong customer adoption and integration into workflow processes.

Additionally, Stratasys also refined its service portfolio to align with evolving customer needs while maintaining cost efficiencies, positioning itself for more sustained performance.

Revenue $ thousands Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Variance $ thousands % Products 94,092 113,270 -19,178 -16.9% Services 45,916 48,863 -2947 -6.0% Total revenue 140,008 162,133 -22,125 -13.7%

3D printing innovations during Q4 2024

During the fourth quarter, Stratasys announced a novel 3D printing developments. For instance, Stratasys introduced the TechStyle Fabric Alignment Station as part of its 3DFashion platform, aimed at improving precision in high-end fashion manufacturing.

Designed to work with the J850 TechStyle 3D printer, the system automates the alignment of 3D designs on pre-existing fabric patterns, addressing challenges associated with manual placement. Reducing material waste and lowering production costs, the Fabric Alignment Station also allows designers to accurately position complex prints on garment areas such as pockets and patches with minimal labor.

A Stratasys J850 TechStyle™ Solution with the new Fabric Alignment Station Photo via Business Wire.

On the materials front, the OEM introduced SAF ReLife, a software-based solution designed to convert waste PA12 powder from powder bed fusion (PBF) 3D printing into reusable material for producing parts. Supporting high-speed sintering, selective laser sintering (SLS), and jetting, the system enables repurposed powder to be used on the Stratasys H350 printer.

A Fraunhofer IPA Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) found that incorporating recycled PA12 can lower the carbon footprint of 3D printing by up to 89% when powered by renewable energy. Having been beta tested by Wehl Green, a 3D printing service provider, the platform resulted in a 20% cost reduction per part and significantly reduced material waste.

