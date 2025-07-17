Stratasys and Shin-Etsu launch the new P3 Silicone 25A material

Want to speak at AMA: Energy 2025 or AMA: Automotive & Mobility 2025? Submit your application now!

3D printer OEM Stratasys has introduced P3 Silicone 25A, a new 3D printing material developed in partnership with Japanese chemical company Shin-Etsu.

Engineered for use with the Stratasys Origin One DLP platform, the material is designed to overcome long-standing challenges in producing silicone components via 3D printing, offering mechanical and thermal performance on par with traditionally molded silicones.

Formulated as a pure silicone elastomer, P3 Silicone 25A is well-suited for applications that demand durability, elasticity, and chemical resistance. It features a Shore A hardness of 25 and is targeted at industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, and industrial equipment. Typical use cases range from seals and gaskets to vibration dampers, soft-touch components, and wearable devices.

“We are excited and proud to be working with Stratasys, the global leader in additive manufacturing, to bring 3D printable true silicone to market and grow together,” said Makoto Ohara, Head of Sales and Marketing Department S4, Shin-Etsu Silicones Europe B.V.

Silicone gaskets 3D printed using P3 Silicone 25A material. Photo via Stratasys.

Performance validated through ASTM testing

According to testing under ASTM International standards, the material exhibits a tensile strength of 5.4 MPa, tear strength of 16 kN/m, Young’s modulus of 1.45 MPa, and an elongation at break of 672%. It remains thermally stable after 1,000 hours at 150°C, meets UL-94 V0 flame retardancy, and has passed cytotoxicity tests per ISO 10993-5. Biocompatibility certification is currently in progress.

P3 Silicone 25A is delivered as a single-component UV-curable resin that requires no mixing, which helps streamline the printing process. It features low curing shrinkage (<1%), a glossy surface finish, and supports fine-detail resolution, capable of printing features as small as 0.5 mm and through-holes down to 2 mm. It is odorless, has 1.5% water absorption after 24 hours, and a Bayshore rebound resilience rating of 50 ± 1.

Dynamic mechanical analysis confirms that the material maintains consistent performance across a wide temperature range. Its storage modulus at 1.0 Hz remains relatively stable from room temperature to 190°C, with only gradual softening at elevated temperatures.

The launch of P3 Silicone 25A marks the first in a planned series of silicone materials co-developed by the 3D printer OEM and Japanese company. Future variants will include options with varying hardness levels and specialized performance characteristics.

P3 Silicone 25A is currently available in the EMEA and APAC regions, with a launch in the Americas expected later this year.

3D printed silicone filter. Photo via Stratasys.

Wider developments in silicone 3D printing materials

Silicone is gaining traction in 3D printing for its flexibility, durability, and biocompatibility, qualities that support complex part geometries across medical, industrial, and robotics applications.

At Rapid + TCT this year, high-speed SLA printer manufacturer Axtra3D announced its new TrueSilX50 silicone material engineered to match the mechanical properties of molded silicone with a Shore A hardness of 48, 330% elongation at break, and 22 N/m tear strength.

Suitable for applications such as medical devices, wearables, gaskets, and enclosures, the material is undergoing biocompatibility testing for cytotoxicity, skin irritation, and sensitization. TrueSilX50 is designed to minimize layering artifacts with a smooth, isotropic finish, and supports high-detail geometries. Built for consistency, the material is compatible with Axtra3D’s Hybrid PhotoSynthesis process and requires minimal post-processing.

On the medical front, French material manufacturer STERNE introduced a novel antimicrobial silicone material for use with its SiO-Shaping 3D printing system. Developed to resist bacterial growth both on the surface and within printed parts, the material offers enhanced hygiene and helps prevent odor retention.

Compatible with Shore A hardness values between 30 and 60, it meets U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and USP Class VI standards, making it suitable for medical and industrial applications. The SiO-Shaping 1601 3D printer uses FFF-like deposition with UV curing, enabling 0.1 mm layer resolution and print dimensions up to 205 × 200 × 100 mm.

