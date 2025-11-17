Stratasys Adds Metal and Ceramic Production Capabilities via Tritone Collaboration

US-based 3D printer OEM Stratasys has entered a collaboration with specialist in metal and ceramic AM Tritone Technologies, adding metal and ceramic production capabilities to its AM portfolio. The collaboration is designed to simplify adoption of AM by reducing the complexity of choosing between multiple vendors. Tritone’s solutions, optimized for serial production, align with Stratasys’ strategy to support the industry trend toward large-scale manufacturing.

“Manufacturers that trust Stratasys as their AM partner—including in government, defense, and aerospace—frequently ask us to complement our polymer offering with a reliable, industrial-grade metal solution,” said Dr. Yoav Zeif, Chief Executive Officer of Stratasys. “After a long search, we found Tritone to offer a unique combination of part quality, cost-efficiency, with a sustainable business model built around consumables and services. This agreement significantly expands our total addressable market.”

MoldJet technology. Photo via Tritone Technologies.

Investment and Commercial Collaboration

Through participation in Tritone’s recent investment round, which included Discount Capital and Fortissimo Capital, Stratasys acquired an initial minority stake with the option to increase ownership in the future. A phased commercial agreement has also been established to enable close collaboration, support Tritone’s reseller network, and leverage joint sales and marketing initiatives.

“We believe that the partnership between the two companies—and the strong synergy at its core—will accelerate their growth and deliver meaningful value to the market. Stratasys’ extensive experience and global leadership, combined with Tritone’s unique technological capabilities, create an exceptional opportunity for us as investors,” said Hanoch Papoushado, Chief Investment Officer at Discount Capital.

MoldJet: A Powder-Free Metal and Ceramic AM Solution

Central to Tritone’s offering is MoldJet, a new AM technology for metals and ceramics. As the only powder-free AM process capable of high-throughput industrial production, MoldJet complements Stratasys’ polymer jetting expertise. The technology produces complex geometric parts with high density and standard mechanical properties, allows quick changeovers between metal alloys and ceramics, and supports the production of parts with different geometries in a single batch.

“This exciting investment and partnership are a strong validation of our team’s vision and tireless efforts,” said Ben Zur, CEO, Tritone Technologies. “Our strategy to deliver innovative solutions to manufacturers is clearly gaining traction. By joining forces with Stratasys, the leading player in additive manufacturing, we’re extending the reach of our offerings and giving customers the confidence to adopt AM technology for producing precise parts in metals and ceramics that meet the high standards of industrial production.”

Ceramic Additive Manufacturing and Industry Applications

Ceramic 3D printing is gaining importance across advanced industries, underscoring the potential of Stratasys’ partnership with Tritone.

For example, French 3D printing company 3DCeram was chosen as an official supplier for space propulsion manufacturer ThrustMe to produce ceramic components for electric thrusters. Through this partnership, ThrustMe applied ceramic additive manufacturing to create miniaturized, highly complex parts capable of operating in the extreme thermal, chemical, and electrical conditions of space.

The ceramic materials provided stability under plasma exposure, resistance to high temperatures, and strong electrical insulation, making them ideal for ThrustMe’s iodine-fueled propulsion systems. The partnership demonstrated how ceramic 3D printing can enhance efficiency, design flexibility, and production speed in advanced aerospace applications.

Elsewhere in research, ceramic 3D printed solid oxide cells (SOCs) developed by the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) achieved over 1 W per gram, combining low weight with high power output. The fully ceramic, monolithic design was 3D printed with a gyroid structure that maximized surface area and mechanical stability while eliminating metal parts and seals.

This reduced manufacturing to five steps and enabled both fuel cell and electrolysis operation, producing hydrogen at nearly ten times the rate of conventional SOCs. The lightweight design demonstrated strong potential for use in aerospace and space systems.

