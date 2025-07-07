Stratasys Acquires Nexa3D Assets in New Agreement

Stratasys has acquired a collection of assets from 3D printer manufacturer Nexa3D. The agreement includes the Californian company’s intellectual property (IP) portfolio, as well as a limited number of remaining machines and spare parts. Importantly, the deal does not include Nexa3D personnel or additional aspects of the business, which ceased operations at the end of last year.

Nexa3D is well known for its lineup of high-speed resin 3D printers, including the flagship XiP and XiP Pro models. According to Stratasys, prior contracts are no longer valid. iSQUARED, a wholly owned Stratasys subsidiary specializing in 3D printing materials and services, will offer “best-effort support” for Nexa3D resellers and customers using Nexa3D machines, parts, and materials. It will also provide a “path to adoption” of Stratasys’ additive manufacturing solutions.



The iSQUARED team will contact customers directly with the next steps regarding their accounts and support. On LinkedIn, iSQUARED noted that customers will receive onboarding documents with all the necessary details needed to add the company as a supplier.

In an official statement, Stratasys stated that the agreement will “deliver advanced solutions that address customer production needs on the manufacturing floor. It also highlights how it leverages its strong balance sheet and industry leadership to create long-term value through acquisition of assets that have become available under current market conditions.”

Nexa3D assets acquired following financial difficulties

Stratasys’ acquisition follows a period of financial uncertainty for Nexa3D. Questions were first raised last November following the Ventura, California-based company’s absence from Formnext 2024, the world’s largest 3D printing trade show.

In an official blog post released on the opening day of the Frankfurt-based expo, the company announced it had made “a strategic decision to focus inward.” Instead of exhibiting at the event, Nexa3D chose to direct its resources toward completing its move to “a brand-new facility.”

Lewis Simms, Nexa3D’s Vice President of Marketing and author of the post, noted that the momentum the company gained from previous Formnext events “continues to propel us forward.” He added, “We look forward to returning in the future.”

In a discussion with 3D Printing Industry, Avi Reichental, chairman and CEO of Nexa3D, stated that the show’s timing clashed “with our HQ relocation, and our bandwidth is limited.” Reichental also revealed that Nexa3D was undergoing restructuring, adding that his company “did lean out operations and reduced headcount consistent with similar moves industry-wide in order to get to break even.”

At the time, the former 3D Systems CEO firmly stated that “Nexa3D did not file for bankruptcy,” addressing and refuting rumors circulating on the show floor. Despite these assurances, speculation about a potential acquisition of Nexa3D persisted. In November 2024, 3D Printing Industry analyzed possible merger or IP acquisition scenarios, highlighting Stratasys as a likely suitor given its existing resin 3D printing portfolio and global sales channel. The article noted that future versions of the XiP and XiP Pro may have been under development, a pipeline Stratasys could seek to build on through its new asset acquisition.

The following month, Nexa3D decided to “scale back its operations.” This strategic move was reportedly made following “thorough exploration of strategic alternatives amidst evolving market dynamics and macroeconomic pressures.”

In an official statement, Reichental described the decision as “incredibly difficult.” The company emphasized its commitment to prioritizing employee well-being and meeting its obligations to customers. Nexa3D also announced that it is exploring opportunities to transition its technology and intellectual property to organizations capable of carrying forward the Nexa3D legacy. This search now seems to have ended, following Stratasys’ acquisition of Nexa3D’s assets and intellectual property.

Additive manufacturing M&A news

M&A activity continues to fill the 3D printing headlines. Stratasys’ deal for Nexa3D’s assets follows the company’s decision earlier this year to acquire the assets of Forward AM GmbH, a BASF spin-off based in Germany. This transaction expanded Stratasys’ 3D printing materials lineup, particularly enhancing its Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF) and Digital Light Processing (DLP) portfolios.

Following the agreement, Forward AM confirmed it would continue to operate as a new legal entity within Stratasys called Mass Additive Manufacturing GmbH. The company assured customers that, despite being under new ownership, it remains firmly committed to confidentiality. “With the backing of Stratasys, we now have greater resources and reach to drive innovation, expand our offering, and better serve your needs,” Forward AM stated.

Elsewhere, Japanese EDM firm Sodick recently completed the acquisition of metal 3D printer manufacturer Prima Additive. The move, which reinforces Sodick’s position in the metal additive manufacturing sector, saw Prima Additive exit the Prima Industrie Group and become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sodick. The company will now operate under the name “Prima Additive by Sodick.”

In other news, industrial technology firm AMETEK purchased all outstanding shares of 3D measurement and imaging technology developer FARO Technologies for $44 per share in cash. The deal valued FARO at approximately $920 million, reflecting a 40% premium over the company’s closing price on May 5, 2025.

“We are excited to join AMETEK and become part of its portfolio of industry-leading technology businesses,” commented Peter Lau, President, CEO, and Director of FARO Technologies.

