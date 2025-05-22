Stratasys Acquires Forward AM’s Assets, Broadening Its Advanced Materials Portfolio

Stratasys, a 3D printer OEM, has announced the acquisition of assets from Forward AM GmbH, a BASF spin-off based in Germany. This strategic transaction expands Stratasys’ materials portfolio, particularly enhancing its capabilities in Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF) and Digital Light Processing (DLP) technologies. The acquisition also reinforces Stratasys’ commitment to driving innovation and maintaining its leadership in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry through differentiated solutions.

The Stratasys F3300 3D printer. Photo via Stratasys.

Acquisition Update: What Remains and What Changes

In a related announcement, Forward AM confirmed it will continue operating as an independent materials brand, committed to open collaboration across the additive manufacturing ecosystem. Moving forward, the brand will operate under a new legal entity within Stratasys, named Mass Additive Manufacturing GmbH.

“With the backing of Stratasys, we now have greater resources and reach to drive innovation, expand our offering, and better serve your needs. This partnership empowers us to do more of what we do best: helping you succeed in additive manufacturing,” the company stated.

Forward AM also reassured customers that, despite its new position within the Stratasys family, it remains firmly committed to confidentiality. Strict internal protocols and dedicated security systems are in place to ensure that all client data remains secure and is never shared beyond the Forward AM team.

Looking ahead, the company plans to keep clients updated on new developments and opportunities for collaboration.

Formwork being 3D printed. Image via Forward AM.

Business Report: Stratasys

Stratasys recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 (Q4 2024) and full year 2024 (FY 2024). For FY 2024, Stratasys reported revenue of $572.5 million, an 8.8% decrease from $627.6 million in FY 2023. Q4 2024 revenue reached $150.4 million, down 3.8% from the same period in 2023 but up 7.4% sequentially from Q3.

Despite the impact of macroeconomic challenges and constrained capital spending, Stratasys maintained strong customer engagement and saw a rise in manufacturing applications, which accounted for 36% of total revenue—up from 34% in 2023.

Stratasys’ focus on high-value applications, particularly in the industrial and healthcare sectors, provided resilience during a challenging year. A key highlight was its expanding role in manufacturing, notably with ArcelorMittal, one of the world’s largest steel manufacturers, adopted Stratasys’ FDM technology and GrabCAD software at its European Research Center, enabling faster tooling production.

In motorsports, Stratasys became the official 3D printing partner of NASCAR through a multi-year agreement, for the design and production of parts and tools across its operations, fully replacing previous systems used alongside Stratasys solutions.

Take the 3DPI Reader Survey — shape the future of AM reporting in under 5 minutes.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry YouTube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows Formwork being 3D printed. Image via Forward AM.