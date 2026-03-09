Stratasys Achieves Major Reliability Milestone with Industrial Partners

3D printer OEM Stratasys has reported a 22% year-over-year increase in system reliability for its F900 industrial printer, the result of targeted manufacturing upgrades rolled out in 2025 alongside its industrial Customer Advisory Board (CAB). The improvements tackled production-scale obstacles directly, giving customers a stronger foundation to expand additive manufacturing into end-use parts and real-world tooling applications.

The gains translated into concrete operational wins across the installed base. Manufacturers reported higher overall equipment effectiveness, stronger quality reporting, and more consistent process repeatability, alongside fewer production disruptions, a lower carbon footprint, and more predictable cost-per-part performance, collectively forming a scalable base for sustained industrial output.

F900 industrial printer. Image via Stratasys.

CAB: Shaping the Agenda

The CAB brings together senior manufacturing decision-makers from aerospace, defense, and automotive sectors who deploy additive manufacturing at production scale. The group’s mandate is to identify the barriers slowing broader industrial uptake and set the technical, operational, and financial benchmarks needed for wide deployment. Members include General Motors, Toyota, Boeing, Ford, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Sikorsky, Aston Martin F1, Siemens Mobility, General Atomics, TE Connectivity, SCOT FORGE, NIAR, and RP+M.

“The Customer Advisory Board ensures our strategy is grounded in the operational realities of industrial manufacturing,” said Foster Ferguson, Vice President, Industrial Business Unit, Stratasys. “Their input directly shapes our priorities, from validated material performance and reliability metrics to integrated digital workflows and automation frameworks that enable repeatable, scalable production.”

The Road Ahead: Three Pillars for 2026

Building on the 2025 results, the CAB has established three strategic priorities for the coming year. Prove It (validated production data and performance benchmarking), Scale It (end-to-end workflow integration, automation, and multi-site fleet oversight), and Lead It (ecosystem development and broader industry adoption).

The framework signals a deliberate pivot away from machine-focused deployment toward full process ownership, underpinned by standardized digital twins, AI-driven in-situ monitoring, and performance targets aligned with leading global manufacturing standards.

“The Customer Advisory Board is invaluable in driving strong adoption of additive to the overall manufacturing ecosystem,” said Rich Garrity, President, Chief Business Unit Officer, Stratasys. “Having their insight into what works, what doesn’t and how additive can fit onto their factory floor leads to better products and better outcomes for everyone.”

Stratasys F900. Photo via SYS Systems.

A Customer-Led Strategy in a Market Demanding Proof

The CAB strategy addresses the gap between technology readiness and institutional adoption, a defining constraint in additive manufacturing right now. The CAB’s three pillars are calibrated against what institutional buyers have already told Stratasys they will accept. In a market where procurement decisions turn on reference installations, documented cost-per-part economics, and qualification pathway clarity, the CAB is the mechanism that converts roadmap intent into factory-floor proof.

The market context reinforces the urgency. According to the 3DPI Executive Survey 2026, 70.3% of AM executives expect favourable business conditions in 2026, but growth is concentrated in aerospace, defence, and medical. The survey shows that aerospace and defense qualification is shifting from individual part approval to cell-level certification: the validation of an entire production workflow covering machine, material, parameters, post-processing, and inspection as one unit. Most vendors retrofit to meet that bar after it is set. Stratasys builds to it during development because the manufacturers operating the equipment on their factory floors, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, General Motors, are the same ones sitting on the CAB and shaping the requirements from the inside.

