Stratasys Achieves European Certification for Its TrueDent Resin Portfolio

3D printer OEM Stratasys has secured CE Class IIa medical device certification for its TrueDent resin portfolio, making it the first high-aesthetic, single-material 3D printed denture system to earn the designation in Europe. The upgrade from its initial Class I status, granted in early 2025, expands approved applications beyond basic removables to include removable partial frameworks, and fixed crown and bridge restorations, opening new pathways for regulated clinical use across the continent.

The certification validates biocompatibility, manufacturing controls, traceability protocols, and clinical performance for laboratories, clinics, and patients.

“Achieving CE Class IIa certification for TrueDent is an important milestone and supports the continued expansion of our dental business in Europe,” said Chris Kabot, Vice President Dental, Stratasys. “By aligning TrueDent with the regulatory classification customers know and expect, we are providing additional clarity and confidence for clinicians and laboratories as they expand digital denture and temporary restoration workflows across the region.”

3D printed denture made with TrueDent resin. Image via Stratasys.

Broader Clinical Applications and Market Opportunity

Under the European MDR, Class IIa designation requires independent third-party evaluation and rigorous oversight, a standard that builds confidence among laboratories and dental practitioners for routine clinical use.

The new classification covers intraoral removable appliances for extended wear exceeding 30 days and permanent crown and bridge fabrication, allowing production facilities to manage diverse restorative requirements through a unified digital manufacturing pipeline. The certification arrives as European providers accelerate adoption of digital denture technologies, with the sector projected to grow from $2.19 billion in 2023 to $2.45 billion by 2028, according to iData’s 2024 research cited by the OEM.

Seamless Implementation for Existing Users

The upgrade to Class IIa certification requires no modifications to printing parameters, material composition, processing procedures, or storage duration when used with the Stratasys J5 DentaJet printer system. A specified conversion package allows current users to transition smoothly from TrueDent-D to certified TrueDent formulations while maintaining established production methodologies and clinical results.

An employee uses TrueDent resin. Photo via Stratasys.

Available TrueDent resin shades comprise: TrueDent White, TrueDent Clear, TrueDent Cyan, TrueDent Magenta, and TrueDent Yellow.

Regulatory Upgrade as Market Entry Strategy

The Class IIa elevation is the latest step in a deliberate European push by Stratasys, removing the ceiling on its earlier Class I entry and unlocking higher-value clinical applications where procurement decisions hinge on device classification.

The company is not moving in isolation. Across the dental 3D printing sector, regulatory qualification has become the primary competitive lever for European market access. For instance, Turkish manufacturer Dentafab secured CE Class IIa certification for its PowerResins Temp and Denture materials, with its CEO Hakan Güzelgöz stating the accreditation would accelerate the spread of its products across European countries.

On the hardware side, 3D Systems received FDA 510(k) clearance for its NextDent multi-material jetted denture solution in 2025, with Europe and Asia listed as follow-on markets pending local approval. Formlabs, meanwhile, has pursued the 510(k) clearance for its dental resins across the EU, UK, Switzerland, and Canada.

Taken together, these moves signal that certification outcomes, not product launches, have become the defining markers of competitive positioning in European dental 3D printing.

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Featured image shows 3D printed denture made with TrueDent resin. Image via Stratasys.