Stratasys 3D printing technology powers Jayne Pierson’s latest collection at London Fashion Week

Leveraging Stratasys’ 3DFashion technology, renowned fashion designer Jayne Pierson made an impression at London Fashion Week with her latest collection.

This fusion of traditional craftsmanship with novel technology allowed for the creation of unique and wearable pieces that seamlessly integrated 3D printed elements into the fabric of the designs. In doing so, Pierson’s collection not only “pushed the boundaries of fashion” but also underscored the critical importance of sustainability and ethical practices within the industry.

Jayne Pierson used Stratasys’ 3DFashion technology to design her latest collection. Photo via Interline.

Jayne Pierson’s Ceridwen collection

Named the “Ceridwen” collection, this presentation found its inspiration in Celtic mythology and the Mabinogion, providing a captivating glimpse of “enchantment and transformation.” At its heart, the collection honored Ceridwen, the Celtic goddess known for rebirth, transformation, and inspiration. Pierson’s collection skillfully wove together facets of myth, folklore, and history, reimagining fashion as a potent medium for storytelling.

Deeply influenced by the natural world, the collection showcased organic shapes inspired by elements found in nature. These shapes adorned the garments, resembling symbolic amulets. Jayne Pierson managed to maintain her unique style while infusing freshness and creativity into her designs. Her brand’s fundamental principles, including a focus on long-lasting style, quality, and originality, guided the entire creative process.

Furthermore, the collection made a conscious effort to incorporate fabrics crafted from ocean plastic waste and end-of-rolls. This eco-friendly approach transformed discarded materials into modern-day “armor,” symbolizing “Celtic magic” and embracing individuality, says the company.

Previously, Israeli wedding dress designer Ada Hefetz showcased a 3D printed dress collection at Milan Design Week 2023, utilizing Stratasys’ direct-to-textile 3D printing technology and 3DFashion technology. The three dresses draw inspiration from her Flower of Life theme, symbolizing matrimonial unity and the circle of life. They artfully blend intricate geometrical shapes, including Hefetz’s lily design. Stratasys’ J850 TechStyle 3D printer, featuring translucent VeroVivid resin, offers a range of over 500,000 colors and flexibility options, resulting in diverse textures and finishes across the collection.

The “Ceridwen” collection. Photo via Interline.

3D printing compliments the fashion industry

Fashion designer Iris van Herpen collaborated with premium ice cream brand Magnum to craft a 3D printed haute couture dress inspired by its vegan ice cream. This dress made its debut during Paris Fashion Week 2022. The collaboration sought to highlight the blend of “decadence of plant-based deliciousness” with circular fashion practices. This unique design celebrates Magnum’s vegan product line, emphasizing sustainability by utilizing materials derived from cocoa bean husks, “marking an achievement as the first haute couture dress of its kind.”

Milan’s fashion designer Chiara Giusti collaborated with the digital manufacturing lab Superforma Fablab, to develop the TECHNĒ, a 3D printed clothing line. During her final project at Politecnico di Milano, Giusti harnessed the Delta WASP 3MT Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printer by Superforma. This helped her deposit Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) onto stretched textiles at elevated temperatures, yielding intricate three-dimensional textures and geometries that define the collection.

Who will win the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards? Make your nominations now!

What does the future of 3D printing for the next ten years hold?

What engineering challenges will need to be tackled in the additive manufacturing sector in the coming decade?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Are you looking for a job in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.

Featured image shows Jayne Pierson used Stratasys’ 3DFashion technology to design her latest collection. Photo via Interline.