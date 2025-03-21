Stop the World: New Bambu Lab 3D Printer Announcement

Leading desktop 3D printer manufacturer Bambu Lab has released new information regarding its upcoming H2D 3D printer. The Shenzhen-based company will officially reveal the H2D on Tuesday, March 25 at 15:00 CET.

Since March 18, Bambu has released daily teasers for the new system, confirming it will incorporate dual extruders and servo motors. This corroborates previous reports that the new FDM 3D printer will feature a more industrial focus than Bambu’s previous offerings. It is set to supersede the company’s flagship X1 system, catering to prosumer users demanding “cutting-edge performance.”

Hype beasts, vloggers and those in the influence arena have lapped up each itoa of limited detail in a frenzied marketing coup the 3D printing industry has not witnessed since the heydays of Will.I.AM extolling the virtues of warm plastic from the chilly hills of Davos in 2015.

Bambu Lab’s H2D has been the subject of extensive industry speculation, which began to thaw when the H2D’s launch was postponed last October. Leaks and rumors suggest the 3D printer will feature Bambu’s largest-ever build volume (reportedly 350 x 320 x 325 mm), a new AMS system, a heated storage unit, and even an integrated laser cutter. Additionally, while the official H2D price is yet to be confirmed, many expect it will significantly exceed anything already offered by Bambu Lab. Time will tell whether these predictions are correct.

Bambu Lab’s teaser for the Bambu Lab H2D dual extruder. Image via Bambu Lab.

Bambu Labs reveals new 3D printer features

Bambu Lab claims that the H2D will “rethink personal manufacturing.” Bambu’s series of teaser images include a close-up of the new 3D printer’s dual nozzle and a cross-section of its “real servo motors.” The latter will see a departure from Bambu Lab’s use of stepper motors in its CoreXY offerings, potentially increasing precision during high-speed 3D printing.

Dual nozzle extrusion will also offer benefits over previous Bambu Lab 3D printers. For instance, it limits material waste by minimizing the filament purging requirements of Bambu’s single nozzle offerings. By reducing the need to switch between filaments, the H2D’s dual nozzle setup will also likely increase efficiency and speed when fabricating parts with multiple materials. This, combined with the extended build volume and servo motor integration, positions Bambu Lab’s new 3D printer for industrial manufacturing applications.

The launch comes amid Bambu Lab’s growing market share within the 3D printing industry. In Q4 2023, market intelligence firm CONTEXT found that the Chinese company had outpaced all other desktop 3D printer OEMs. Bambu Lab shipped nearly 1 million units in Q4 2023, up 35% YoY in Q4 2023. That year, the firm’s sales grew by a staggering 3000%.

This growth trend continued into 2024, as Bambu Lab cannibalized the sales of more professional-scale offerings. In Q1, global shipments of Bambu systems increased by 26%, while Midrange and Professional 3D printers fell by 7% and 34%, respectively.

By Q3 2024, Bambu had again experienced market-share gains, as 24% and 8% declines were reported in the Industrial and Midrange markets, respectively. While this data highlights a pertinent trend in the shifting 3D printing Landscape, CONTEXT noted that the entry-level 3D printer market had slowed from its previous “super-accelerated pace.” Despite this, the report predicted that the entry-level segment would finish 2024 with a 30% YoY increase, while global midrange 3D printer shipments were set to be down by 8%.

The teaser for the Bambu Lab H2D’s “real servo motors.” Image via Bambu Lab.

New 3D FDM printer announcements

Bambu Lab’s new 3D printer seems poised to compete with prosumer and professional 3D printers. One recent addition to this market has come from Netherlands-based 3D printer manufacturer UltiMaker. Earlier this month, the firm launched the S8, its new high-speed FDM 3D printer for industrial manufacturing. This system, which features dual extruders, boasts 500mm/s 3D print speeds and up to 50,000mm/s2 acceleration.

According to Ultimaker, the 3D printer is 4x more productive than its predecessor, the UltiMaker S7. Notably, the new system, priced at around $9,000, features the company’s new Cheetah motion planner. This is said to enhance motion control, elevating precision and reducing defects like ringing. It seeks to unlock high-speed fabrication without sacrificing part quality.

Elsewhere, LOOP 3D, a Turkish industrial 3D printer manufacturer, recently revealed the LOOP PRO X+ TURBO. This high-speed FDM system is optimized to leverage LOOP’s DYNAMIDE industrial-grade composite 3D printing filaments. Operating up to five times faster than previous models, the LOOP PRO X+ TURBO can reportedly fabricate large, complex parts in under two days. The system is also designed to minimize vibrations to optimize dimension accuracy and a consistent surface finish, making the system ideal for industrial manufacturers.

