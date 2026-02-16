StoneFlower3D’s New Lab-Scale 3D Printer: Technical Specifications and Pricing

German ceramic 3D printing company Munich-based StoneFlower3D has launched a laboratory-scale 3D printer aimed at researchers working with concrete, mortars, clays and other mineral-based materials.

The system handles both single-component and two-component formulations, with build volumes configured to order. Printable dimensions range from 50 cm to 300 cm across different axes, depending on the setup.

Materials that can be processed include concrete mixtures, mortars with aggregates up to 6 mm, fiber-reinforced concrete or clays containing fibers up to 30 mm in length, as well as foamed concrete, porcelain, earth and biomaterials. The system works with digitally controlled continuous mortar or plaster pumps alongside smaller piston extruders.

The mixing print head can process one or two rapidly curing components, such as cement combined with an accelerator. Material flow can reach 3 liters per minute, with printing speeds up to 150 mm per second.

Dr. Anatoly Berezkin CEO of StoneFlower3D beside the newly launched 3D printer. Photo via StoneFlower3D.

Industrial reliability in the lab

The mechanical framework includes hardened stainless steel linear guides, CCM belt drives and Duet 6HC electronics. Operators can control the system through a 7-inch color touchscreen or remotely via web interface. It runs on standard Marlin or Repetier-type G-code and integrates with common slicing software including Cura, Simplify3D, Repetier, Slic3R, SuperSlicer and PrusaSlicer. Each installation ships with Cura and a configuration file.

For material delivery, users can opt for an automated concrete pump that handles flow rates up to 10 liters per minute and pressures reaching 40 bar while accommodating aggregates up to 6 mm. A 5-liter ram extruder is also available for integration. For applications requiring steady material transport, there’s a continuous mortar pump using a progressive cavity unit.

The system is intended for research, prototyping and small-series production rather than structural certification or full-scale construction deployment.

Most laboratory-scale concrete printing systems face material and pressure constraints that limit how well experiments translate to construction conditions. Research platforms often use reduced aggregate sizes or low-pressure extrusion methods that differ significantly from on-site pumping environments. These differences can affect how formulations perform once they’re scaled beyond the lab.

This platform takes a different approach. By accommodating aggregates up to 6 mm and working with pumping systems rated to 40 bar, it allows researchers to test cementitious and mineral formulations under conditions closer to actual field workflows, while staying within a controlled laboratory setting.

A collection of 3D printed concrete and clay test pieces. Photo via Stoneflower3D.

The base configuration (printer frame + mixing print head) starts at approximately €14,500 net and includes operator training. Customers requesting a quote must specify build volume, preferred pump type + delivery address.

Laboratory-scale 3D printer specifications Structure high-grade aluminium alloy, painted steel Dimensions and weight horizontal effective stroke length + 70cm, height = 2 x effective printing height + 50cm. The space required for the printer with printing volume 100 x 100 x 100cm (WxDxH) is 170 x 170 x 250cm. Weight 350kg Power requirements 110-230V AC, 1000W Compatible materials concrete mixtures, mortars with aggregate size up to 6mm, fiber reinforced concrete or clays (fiber length up to 30 mm), foamedconcrete, clay, porcelain, earth, biomaterials Printing speed width, depth: up to 150mm/s; height: up to 15mm/s, feed rate up to 5L/min Input files Marlin/Repetier-type G-code Compatible slicers Cura, Simplify3D, Repetier, Slic3R, SuperSlicer, PrusaSlicer. A ready-to-use Cura configuration is provided upon installation Interface Ethernet, USB, SD card slot with files and printer settings. 7-inch colorful touch screen, web interface. In the local network, the printer can be accessed through the web-browser with its own IP address. The printing can be launched, controlled, paused, and resumed both, from the printer console, and remotely. Printing bed dry-wall, plywood, or hips plate, placed on the palette (12-17cm tall). The printed objects can be easily relocated with pallet truck or forklift Compatible pumps progressive cavity mortar pump, ram extruder (syringe pump) up to 5L

Multimaterial print head 1/2K specifications Motor Stepper motor Nema 23, 3A Material stainless steel SS304 Mortar inlet 1 inch (BSP), 1inch tri-clamp connector Accelerator inlet 3/8inch (BSP), 12mm push-in hose connector, back-flow valve Internal diameter 48mm Standard nozzle diameter 35 mm Height of the print head 365 mm Weight 4.5kg

Concrete pump specifications Model PM-AGT-3000M Motor power 3000W, 220V AC Protection 30 A Maximum tire pressure 2.5 bar Protection class IP54 Max. flow rate 10.0L/min Max. working pressure 40 bar Maximum grains size 4-6mm Hopper capacity 55L Mortar hose length 15 m (25 mm) Air hose length 15 m (12 x 8 mm) Device dimensions 1150 x 570 x 670 [mm]

