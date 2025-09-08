SprintRay Expands Dental 3D Printing Capabilities with EnvisionTEC Acquisition

SprintRay, a provider of dental 3D printing solutions, has acquired EnvisionTEC/ETEC—a developer and manufacturer of 3D printers, materials, and software solutions for dental labs—along with its patents, trademarks, inventory, and other intellectual property related to dental 3D printing technologies. The acquisition reinforces SprintRay’s focus on dentistry and its commitment to supplying reliable hardware and regulatory-compliant resins.

“SprintRay’s acquisition of EnvisionTEC’s dental portfolio ensures existing customers continue to have the tools and support they rely on, while also strengthening our position in dental labs,” said Amir Mansouri, PhD, SprintRay Co-founder and CEO. “Our mission to transform dentistry through accessible, reliable 3D printing technology hasn’t wavered. This strategic move reinforces that commitment.”

SprintRay Pro 2. Image via SprintRay.

EnvisionTEC Technologies and Integration

Through the acquisition, SprintRay gains access to EnvisionTEC’s suite of technologies developed over the past two decades, including more than 200 patents covering 3D printing hardware and materials. Its portfolio includes platforms such as the patented cDLM (continuous digital light manufacturing) technology in Envision One, the Einstein DLP printer line under Desktop Health, and materials such as Flexcera, a hybrid nanoceramic resin cleared by the FDA (510[k] Class II), CE marked, and MDR Class I certified for 3D printing dental prosthetics.

SprintRay is now integrating these technologies, intellectual property, and the established customer base to expand its offerings across both laboratory and chairside applications.

Following the acquisition, the company will continue to provide technical support for EnvisionTEC/Desktop Health customers to ensure uninterrupted workflows, maintain production of existing resins including Flexcera, and validate select EnvisionTEC/Desktop Health resins on its platform while assessing compatibility of SprintRay resins on EnvisionTEC/Desktop Health printers.

EnvisionTEC’s Envision One . Image via EnvisionTEC.

3D Printing Mergers and Acquisitions

SprintRay is not the only company executing mergers and acquisitions in additive manufacturing. In April, Nano Dimension completed its acquisition of U.S. FDM 3D printer manufacturer Markforged Holding Corporation.Nano Dimension’s deal for Markforged was first announced in September 2024. Valued at $116 million, or $5.00 per share, the transaction has been sealed following the completion of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. As part of the agreement, Markforged’s Chief Financial Officer, Assaf Zipori, has become Nano Dimension’s new CFO.

Elsewhere, United Performance Metals (UPM), a US-based specialty metals solutions provider and affiliate of O’Neal Industries, acquired Fabrisonic LLC, an Ohio-based 3D metal printing manufacturing company. The acquisition is intended to enhance UPM’s manufacturing capabilities and expand its range of solutions.

Featured image shows EnvisionTEC’s Envision One . Image via EnvisionTEC.