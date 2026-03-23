Spinal Elements receives FDA 510(k) clearance for 3D printed Ventana A ALIF spinal implant

Spinal Elements, a California-based developer of spinal surgery devices, has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Ventana A Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF) System, a 3D printed titanium implant designed for spinal fusion procedures. The clearance was announced on March 18, 2026, alongside the first clinical cases using the device, as the company expands its portfolio of additively manufactured interbody implants.

Ventana A is part of the company’s Ventana family of spinal implants, which use a 3D printed titanium structure intended to support bone growth and mechanical stability during lumbar fusion surgery. According to Spinal Elements, the system is being introduced through a limited market launch and is designed to support anterior lumbar interbody fusion procedures, commonly used to restore spinal alignment and stabilize the vertebral segment.

Ventana A Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF) System. Image via Spinal Elements.

The implant features a hinged architecture intended to increase bone graft volume and maintain graft containment during implantation. The device is manufactured using an additive manufacturing process that reduces titanium density while maintaining structural strength, a design approach intended to improve load sharing and reduce the risk of implant subsidence.

Spinal Elements stated that the first clinical case using the Ventana A system was performed by spine surgeon A.J. Rush III at Texas Spine Consultants in Addison, Texas. Additional clinical use has been reported by surgeons at Texas Spine & Scoliosis in Austin, Texas, and the Spine Institute of Arizona, where the system was recently presented to the surgical community.

The Ventana A system extends Spinal Elements’ existing range of 3D printed spinal implants for lumbar and cervical fusion procedures, which form part of the company’s broader portfolio of surgical devices developed for spinal reconstruction and stabilization.

Spinal fusion hardware visible in X-ray imaging during lumbar stabilization procedure. Image via Spinal Elements.

FDA-cleared spinal implants highlight the growing role of additive manufacturing in orthopedic devices

Recent FDA clearances for additively manufactured spinal implants reflect the increasing use of 3D printing in orthopedic and spinal surgery devices. Earlier this year, contract manufacturer Lincotek received FDA 510(k) clearance for a 3D printed titanium interbody fusion device featuring a porous structure designed to support bone growth and improve mechanical stability.

Clinical use of additively manufactured spinal implants has also expanded as more devices move beyond regulatory approval into surgery. Surgeons in the United States have previously performed procedures using 3D printed PEEK spinal implants designed to improve fusion outcomes through optimized geometry and material properties. These cases illustrate how additively manufactured implants are being adopted in operating rooms as regulatory approvals increase.

Production volumes of additively manufactured medical implants have also grown as the technology moves from prototyping to serial manufacturing. Belgian manufacturer Amnovis has reported delivering tens of thousands of 3D printed titanium implants for orthopedic and spinal applications, with porous lattice structures and patient-specific geometries becoming more common in clinical use. The growing number of FDA-cleared devices and increasing production volumes suggest wider adoption of additive manufacturing for spinal implants in clinical and commercial use.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

Explore the full Future of 3D Printing and Executive Survey series from 3D Printing Industry, featuring perspectives from CEOs, engineers, and industry leaders on the industrialization of additive manufacturing, 3D printing industry trends 2026, qualification, supply chains, and additive manufacturing industry analysis.

Feature image shows the Ventana A Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF) System. Image via Spinal Elements.