Spherene strengthens ADMS ecosystem for additive manufacturing with new software integrations and website relaunch

Spherene, a company developing Adaptive Density Minimal Surfaces (ADMS) for advanced design in additive manufacturing, has introduced new software integrations and a redesigned website to expand access to its computational geometry tools. The updates include enhanced integrations for Autodesk Fusion and Rhino/Grasshopper, as well as a new connector for nTop, extending the reach of ADMS within established design workflows across aerospace, medical, defense, and automotive sectors.

Spherene’s new website, spherene.io, provides detailed technical documentation, case-specific examples, and improved navigation aimed at engineers and researchers applying ADMS in 3D printing. The platform presents information on how adaptive density surfaces can optimize component design by minimizing weight while maintaining structural integrity. It also highlights industrial applications of lattice and metamaterial geometries, supported by accessible educational resources for computational design professionals.

Adaptive Density Minimal Surface (ADMS) structures. Image via Spherene.

The company has updated its plugins for Autodesk Fusion and Rhino/Grasshopper to improve workflow performance and reduce setup time. These integrations enable users to generate adaptive density structures directly inside commonly used CAD and computational environments. A newly introduced connector, “Spherene for nTop,” integrates ADMS into the nTop platform, expanding accessibility for engineers who design high-performance lattice structures and metamaterials.

“With the relaunch of our website, we are not just updating our platform – we are expanding the entire ADMS ecosystem,” said Claudio Nessi, CEO of Spherene. “By extending our integrations and improving the accessibility of ADMS through leading DfAM tools, we enable engineers and designers to unlock the full potential of adaptive and intelligent lattice structures. This is an important step in realizing our mission: to simplify and accelerate the design of complex lattice structures for 3D printing. This enables the realization of optimized components that are lighter, exhibit superior mechanical properties, and can be produced more cost-effectively and sustainably through lower material consumption, reduced computational design complexity, and shorter printing times.”

Visualization of Spherene’s ADMS design principles. Image via Spherene.

Adaptive Density Minimal Surfaces represent a geometric modeling approach that distributes material intelligently within a part to improve strength-to-weight ratios. The technology supports component optimization for additive manufacturing by reducing unnecessary mass while maintaining durability and mechanical efficiency. Integrating ADMS within existing DfAM tools provides users with direct control over lattice density and topology, shortening iteration cycles for high-performance applications.

By unifying its software ecosystem and adding deeper documentation, the company strengthens its position in computational design for additive manufacturing and supports broader industrial adoption of adaptive surface technologies.

Spherene’s ADMS geometry demonstrating isotropy, redundancy, and optimized material efficiency. Image via Spherene.

Learn more about Spherene’s updated platform and ADMS integrations at spherene.io.

Data Integration and Process Optimization in Additive Manufacturing



Tech Soft 3D, a U.S. developer of engineering software toolkits, recently launched HOOPS AI, a framework designed to connect CAD geometry with machine-learning workflows. Built on the company’s HOOPS Exchange library, it provides direct access to over thirty CAD file formats and automates dataset preparation for reproducible model development. The system eliminates fragmented scripting and intermediate conversions that have limited research and industrial use of CAD data in AI. By embedding visualization, segmentation, and encoding tools in one environment, Tech Soft 3D aims to make design data interoperable for algorithmic training and simulation.

A separate integration between Dyndrite and Ansys, now part of Synopsys, combines Dyndrite’s Laser Powder Bed Fusion Pro software with Ansys’ thermal-processing simulation suite to predict and mitigate heat-related failures in metal additive manufacturing. The collaboration enables engineers to model melt-pool behavior, cooling rates, and thermal distortion before printing begins, reducing failed builds and material waste. By linking simulation and toolpath control through Python APIs, the partnership supports repeatable print strategies across machines and materials.

Dyndrite LPBF Pro streamline materials and process development. Photo via Dyndrite.

Help shape the 2025 3D Printing Industry Awards. Sign up for the 3DPI Expert Committee today.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured image shows Spherene’s ADMS geometry demonstrating isotropy, redundancy, and optimized material efficiency. Image via Spherene.