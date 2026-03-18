Spellman Care and University of Leeds Lead Study on 3D Printed Foods for Dysphagia Patients

A UK collaborative study between Spellman Care, the University of Leeds, and PRINTFOODS UK is investigating the potential application of 3D food printing technology for elderly residents on texture-modified diets. The research focuses on individuals following International Dysphagia Diet Standardisation Initiative (IDDSI) standards, examining whether this technology could address challenges related to food safety, nutrition, and presentation.

The initial phase involved structured interviews conducted by Steffen, a researcher from the University of Leeds. Participants included head chefs and staff with nursing or care backgrounds from Spellman Care facilities. These sessions gathered information about current kitchen operations and potential considerations for integrating 3D printing technology into care home environments.

Addressing Dietary Needs for Individuals with Swallowing Difficulties

People with dysphagia, or swallowing difficulties, often require foods with modified textures, typically puréed or mashed to reduce choking risks. These preparations can present challenges in terms of visual appeal and nutritional density.

“Imagine reaching the final chapter of your life, where every meal feels like punishment – shapeless, tasteless, and stripped of dignity. This is the daily reality for thousands of older British adults who are on texture-modified foods (TMFs) because they suffer from swallowing difficulties,” said Steffen.

According to the research team, the liquid content added to achieve safe textures can reduce nutritional concentration. Current data indicates that malnutrition affects a significant portion of care home residents, with approximately 1.3 million adults aged 65 and older considered at risk.

Spellman Care Partners with University of Leeds. Photo via Spellman Care.

Current Practices and Future Testing

Spellman Care currently uses moulds and piping techniques to improve the presentation of texture-modified meals. “It has been a privilege for our homes to be involved so early in the project’s development. By sharing our frontline expertise, we are helping to ensure the final results are perfectly tailored to the unique needs of the care industry. We are committed to embracing innovation that enhances the quality of life for our residents,” said Philippa Young, Operations Manager at Spellman Care.

“While we take great pride in the presentation of our current IDDSI meals, the potential for 3D printing to provide consistent, nutrient-dense, and highly realistic food shapes is incredibly exciting,” Head chefs Luke Moorhouse, Craig McCarthy, Trevor Aebi, and Eve Kelk added.

The next phase will involve on-site visits to the University of Leeds, where Spellman Care representatives will evaluate 3D printed food prototypes. This testing phase will provide further data on the technology’s practical application in care settings.

3D Food Printing Matters for Dysphagia Care

The Leeds-Spellman Care study addresses dysphagia, which affects millions of elderly individuals and creates serious health risks including choking, aspiration pneumonia, and malnutrition. 3D printing technology has emerged as a potential solution, with multiple international research teams working to create meals that are simultaneously safe to swallow, nutritionally adequate, and visually appealing.

In 2014, Germany’s Biozoon Food Innovations launched the PERFORMANCE project, testing 3D printed food for nursing home residents. In 2020, Australian researchers from the University of Technology Sydney and Deakin University later focused on creating nutritious soft foods using real pureed ingredients as printing “ink.” More recently, scientists from Kyushu University in Japan and Cardiff University developed frequency-based heating methods to control food texture during printing, allowing printed gels to meet different dysphagia food standards by adjusting firmness levels.

Previous 3D printed meals such as that by Biozoon have focused on texture and shape. Photo via Biozoon.

Commercial applications have also advanced. Dutch company Gastronology launched its Dysphalicious product line, supplying hospitals in 2024 and expanding to home delivery through the QSTA platform in 2025. The Leeds-Spellman Care collaboration contributes frontline expertise from active care home operations to this growing international effort.

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Featured image shows Spellman Care Partners with University of Leeds. Photo via Spellman Care.