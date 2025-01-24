SPEE3D’s EMU achieves sub-zero manufacturing success in DoD’s challenge

Australian metal 3D printer manufacturer SPEE3D’s Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit (EMU) has proven its ability to operate in sub-zero temperatures, demonstrating its potential to greatly improve remote manufacturing.

Its capabilities were showcased during the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) “Point of Need Challenge” (PONC), a critical initiative addressing logistical hurdles in extreme environments. With an ability to produce high-quality metal parts on-site, SPEE3D has provided a novel solution for industries such as defense that face unique challenges in remote operations.

XSPEE3D being set up for cold testing in CRREL location. Photo via SPEE3D.

Approximately $2.5 million in funding came from the DoD, supported by an additional $700,000 from industry partners. Designed to enhance manufacturing capabilities in harsh environments, the initiative prioritized battle damage repair and the production of large metal components. SPEE3D’s strong performance during the trial showcased its ability to tackle cold-weather manufacturing challenges effectively.

Byron Kennedy, CEO of SPEE3D said, “The positive results of the Point of Need Challenge demonstrate that the XSPEE3D can print metal parts from anywhere – and in most weather conditions – with the same successful outcomes.”

He noted prior collaborations with the Australian Army, where the technology demonstrated its effectiveness in the extreme heat of the rugged Australian bush. The recent trial, he added, confirms its capability to perform equally well in sub-zero environments, supporting the DoD’s efforts to enhance manufacturing capabilities in remote and austere locations.

Proven performance in extreme cold environments

Among the 11 organizations chosen for the PONC, SPEE3D participated in the Staying in the Fight Challenge. Partnering with LIFT, a Manufacturing Innovation Institute based in Detroit, SPEE3D tested its XSPEE3D printer at the Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory (CRREL) in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Temperatures during the trial dipped as low as -20°C (4°F), yet the system managed to print a variety of components, including tools, replacement parts for military vehicles, and copper samples. Engineers introduced additional parts during the live exercise, demonstrating the system’s adaptability in real-time scenarios.

XSPEE3D set up and ready for cold testing in CRREL location. Photo via SPEE3D.

Results from months of testing at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) confirmed that the components met material strength standards, including yield and ultimate tensile strength, with minimal changes in ductility.

These findings validated the EMU’s ability to manufacture parts in extreme environments without compromising quality. Such performance underscores the system’s potential to redefine manufacturing in harsh conditions, providing organizations with greater control over their operations.

Noel Mack, Chief Technology Officer, LIFT, praised the efforts of participants, emphasizing the significance of their contributions stating, “The Point of Need Challenge winners have proven to be champions of research and innovation and are helping drive the United States military’s technological advantage through the latest in advanced materials and manufacturing process technologies.”

He further explained, that SPEE3D’s work demonstrated that the technology to support warfighters not only exists but can also be deployed closer to where it is needed, enabling successful mission execution.

US soldiers with copper part printed with XSPEE3D in CRREL location. Photo via SPEE3D.

Addressing logistical challenges in remote manufacturing

Sourcing parts in cold environments often presents significant logistical hurdles, from lengthy lead times to high transportation costs.

SPEE3D’s EMU directly tackles these issues by enabling on-site manufacturing, reducing downtime, and ensuring uninterrupted operations in critical settings. Its role in overcoming such obstacles during the PONC trial cements its position as a vital asset for defense and other industries operating in remote locations.

Housed in two 20-foot containers with twist locks, the EMU integrates the XSPEE3D printer with the SPEE3Dcell post-processing unit. This mobile manufacturing solution offers end-to-end capabilities, including heat treatment, CNC milling, and quality testing.

SPEE3D technician reviews part printed with XSPEE3D in CRREL location. Photo via SPEE3D.

Parts as large as 0.9m x 0.7m (35 inches x 30 inches) and weighing up to 40 kg (88 lbs) can be produced within hours. Designed for portability, the system can be deployed by truck, ship, or cargo aircraft, making it an ideal fit for field operations, shipyards, or onboard ships.

Material compatibility includes options such as copper, 316L stainless steel, aluminum alloys, and Nickel Aluminum Bronze. At the heart of this development lies SPEE3D’s Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology.

Using supersonic deposition accelerates air and metal powder to three times the speed of sound, binding particles into dense, high-quality parts. Compared to traditional casting, CSAM offers a faster, cost-effective approach, free from the constraints of supply chain delays and long lead times. Additionally, its operational simplicity, requiring minimal training and no reliance on lasers or inert gases, enhances its appeal for remote industries.

US soldier reviews XSPEE3D printed copper sample for testing at CRREL location. Photo via SPEE3D.

Explore the full capabilities of SPEE3D’s Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing technology by downloading this detailed whitepaper.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

All the news from Formnext 2024.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows XSPEE3D on a truck being transported to DOD CRREL in the middle of winter. Photo via SPEE3D.