SPEE3D’s Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing Technology Successfully Prints Metal Parts in Sub-Zero Environments

SPEE3D, a company specializing in high-speed metal additive manufacturing solutions, has demonstrated a significant advancement in additive manufacturing by successfully operating its XSPEE3D system in sub-zero environments. This achievement was showcased during the US Department of Defense (DOD) Point of Need Manufacturing Challenge in Melbourne, Australia, where the printer produced metal parts with material properties comparable to those created in controlled laboratory settings.

Selected for participation in the Point of Need Challenge, SPEE3D collaborated with the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) COMET Project and Philips Federal. Managed by LIFT, the Detroit-based Department of Defense Manufacturing Innovation Institute, the initiative aimed to expand expeditionary manufacturing capabilities in extreme cold weather environments. The project concluded that the XSPEE3D system is well-suited to support the DOD’s objectives for battle damage repair and the production of large metal components under harsh conditions.

The XSPEE3D is a containerized metal 3D printer specifically designed for deployment in remote and extreme environments. Encased within a standard 20-foot shipping container, the system integrates all necessary auxiliary components, requiring only a power connection to function. Utilizing Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology, the printer propels metal particles at supersonic speeds to form high-density metal parts without the need for high-power lasers or inert gases. This design enables rapid transportation and on-site manufacturing, making it a valuable tool for operations in austere locations.

Capable of handling various metal alloys, including aluminum, aluminum bronze, stainless steel, and copper, the XSPEE3D offers flexibility in part production. It can fabricate components up to 0.9 meters in diameter and 0.7 meters in height, with a maximum weight of 40 kilograms. The system’s build rate of approximately 100 grams per minute represents a substantial reduction in production time compared to traditional manufacturing methods.

Byron Kennedy, CEO of SPEE3D, remarked, “The positive results of the Point of Need Challenge demonstrate that the XSPEE3D can print metal parts from anywhere – and in any weather conditions – with the same successful outcomes. Previously, we partnered with the Australian Army and showed that our technology can print parts in the extremely hot, rugged Australian bush. Now, we’re proving that we can also successfully print parts in the coldest of environments, helping to support the DOD’s goal of expanding manufacturing capabilities in austere environments.”

Noel Mack, Chief Technology Officer at LIFT, emphasized the importance of the achievement, stating, “The Point of Need challenge winners have proven to be champions of research and innovation and are helping drive the United States military’s technological advantage through the latest in advanced materials and manufacturing process technologies.” The successful demonstration at the US Army’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory (CRREL) in Hanover, New Hampshire, in late 2023, highlighted the system’s potential to address supply chain gaps and enable the on-demand manufacturing of critical equipment in challenging environments.

SPEE3D’s approved by US DoD. Photo via SPEE3D.

Developments in Defense 3D Printing

In another defense-focused initiative, the US Navy installed ADDiTEC’s ElemX 3D printer aboard the USS San Diego, producing high-strength aluminum alloy parts (Al-6061) under maritime conditions. Sailors confirmed that components met performance and quality standards. The printer has a build volume of 300 x 300 x 120 mm and a maximum build rate of 0.5 pounds per hour, enabling rapid manufacturing at sea; ADDiTEC developed this system to handle the unique demands of naval operations.

A separate arrangement under AUKUS includes plans to develop hypersonic missiles with assistance from additive manufacturing. Brian Mathews, CEO of ADDiTEC, stated, “We have worked tirelessly to ensure that our 3D printing technologies meet the specific needs of maritime operations, continuously enhancing their reliability and efficiency to be fully mission-ready for any operational demands.” Mathews remarked that the successful printing of functional parts at sea reflects ongoing collaboration with naval authorities, including efforts to integrate additive and subtractive manufacturing in a single machine.

USS San Diego (LPD-22). Photo via ADDiTEC.

