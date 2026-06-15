Spectrum Filaments receives multi-million Blue Gravity Capital Investment

Spectrum Group Sp. z o.o., the Polish manufacturer behind the Spectrum Filaments and The Filament brands, has secured a strategic investment to expand production of FFF/FDM 3D printing materials. As part of the transaction, Blue Gravity Capital, an investor focused on profitable Central European companies, acquired a majority stake in the business. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the parties valued the deal at several tens of millions of Polish Zloty, giving a plausible range of almost $8 million to approximately $24 million.

Founded in 2015, the filament manufacturer has grown almost entirely organically while building one of Europe’s largest businesses in its segment. Its portfolio includes more than 100 materials for hobbyists, professionals, and industrial applications, with production carried out in Poland and distribution reaching more than 40 countries. Between 2018 and 2025, Spectrum recorded average annual production volume growth of about 50%, significantly outpacing most European competitors.

Spectrum Filaments spool inventory. Photo via Spectrum Filaments.

Rising adoption of next-generation 3D printers, broader accessibility of FFF/FDM systems, and rapid market expansion have made organic growth insufficient to meet demand. For nearly five years, the materials producer has operated under continuous backorder conditions, with demand regularly exceeding available production capacity. New capital from the investor will support increased production scale, further process automation, organizational expansion, international growth, and faster development of new 3D printing filaments.

“Over the past years, we have focused primarily on product development, quality and building our distribution network. Today, we see the market evolving faster than ever before. In practice, for nearly five years we have operated under continuous backorder conditions, with demand regularly exceeding our available production capacity. Through our partnership with Blue Gravity Capital, we will be able to significantly accelerate investments in production capacity expansion, new material development and further development of our organization. For our customers, this means improved product availability, shorter lead times and even faster introduction of new products to the market,” said Michal Zoladek, CEO & Founder of Spectrum Group.

Selection of engineering, ESD-safe, lightweight, and specialty filament materials. Photo via Spectrum Filaments.

Production capacity is expected to double within the next several months. Blue Gravity maintains a concentrated portfolio and supports portfolio companies in organizational development, process improvement, international expansion, sales growth, M&A activities, and strategic initiatives. “Spectrum Filaments is exactly the type of company we look for as investors: profitable, fast-growing, built around a strong product, significant export potential and a founder who has created a solid business through consistent execution and deep industry expertise. The 3D printing materials market is currently at a very exciting stage. Better, easier-to-use and more affordable printers are continuously expanding the range of applications for this technology, directly driving demand for filaments. Together with Michal Zoladek and the Spectrum team, we aim to build one of the key players in this segment,” said Wojciech Fedorowicz, Managing Partner at Blue Gravity Capital.

Existing management remains in place, and Zoladek will continue to lead the company and oversee its further development. The transaction does not change the company’s strategic direction, but gives the Polish filament producer additional capital to address capacity constraints that have persisted through several years of demand growth.



Desktop 3D printer growth adds pressure to filament supply

From left to right: Marek Żołądek, Wojciech Fedorowicz, and Michał Żołądek. Photo via Spectrum Filaments.

Capital is moving into desktop 3D printing companies that are trying to expand beyond single-machine sales into broader hardware, software, and materials ecosystems. Snapmaker, a Chinese manufacturer of multifunctional 3D printers, raised tens of millions in a Series B round co-led by Hillhouse Ventures and Meituan to support core technology R&D, global hiring, and ecosystem development. Its U1 multicolor 3D printer raised more than US$20 million from over 20,000 backers, while the company’s SnapSwap four-head parallel tool-changing system was developed to address limits in multicolor printing, including throughput and material waste. For filament suppliers, that shift matters because faster, multicolor, and easier-to-use FFF/FDM systems can increase material consumption and make availability a more important constraint.

Competitive pressure is also reshaping the consumer 3D printer segment that drives much of this demand. Creality, a Shenzhen-based 3D printer maker, filed for a Hong Kong listing after selling 4.4 million units between 2020 and 2024, but its lead has narrowed as rivals changed buyer expectations around speed, automation, multicolor printing, and software. Bambu Lab shipped 1.2 million printers in 2024 compared with Creality’s roughly 700,000, while Creality’s R&D spending more than doubled to RMB 222 million in 2025, and marketing costs rose ninefold to RMB 270 million. Those figures point to a hardware market where companies are spending more to defend share and expand adoption, increasing the relevance of reliable filament supply for manufacturers such as Spectrum.

Creality at Formnext 2025. Photo by Michael Petch

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Featured photo shows From left to right: Marek Żołądek, Wojciech Fedorowicz, and Michał Żołądek. Photo via Spectrum Filaments.