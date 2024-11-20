Spectroplast’s latest Series A funding to capitalize on silicone 3D printing capabilities

Swiss silicone 3D printing company Spectroplast has completed its Series A financing round led by HZG Group, with existing investor AM Ventures also contributing.

Although the amount remains undisclosed, this funding aims to strengthen customer relationships while expanding patented silicone materials into new industries, addressing the rising demand for customized manufacturing solutions. Originating as a spin-out from ETH Zurich, Spectroplast targets a gap in industrial 3D printing by developing materials tailored specifically for additive manufacturing.

Long considered a challenging material due to its complex properties, Silicone is now more accessible for industrial applications through Spectroplast’s patented silicone additive manufacturing platform. Using Stereolithography (SLA) and Digital Light Processing (DLP) technologies, the company enables high-precision production for sectors such as medical technology, robotics, and consumer electronics.

“With Spectroplast, customers can have their first component in just a few days,” explained Dr. Pablo Hafner, Chair of Spectroplast. “We plan to significantly expand our product ranges in the future and offer completely new solutions for the most demanding applications. The fresh capital will help us achieve our goal of becoming a global leader in the 3D printable silicone industry.”

A 3D printed silicone prosthetic hand. Photo via Spectroplast.

Material applications expansion with silicone 3D printing

Established in 2017 and incorporated in 2018, Spectroplast had earlier raised €1.38 million (approx. $1.48 million) in seed funding round from AM Ventures to scale its production services. Its proprietary materials, available in a wide range of Shore hardness from A0 to A80 and various colors, including transparent, are tailored to client-specific needs.

Dr. Hafner noted that the partnership with HZG Group and AM Ventures not only offers financial support but also brings strategic expertise. He compared the current integration of silicone into AM to earlier breakthroughs in incorporating metal into 3D printing, emphasizing the potential for similar developments.

According to Dr. Florian Bechmann, CTO of HZG Group, silicone’s chemical structure makes it particularly suitable for additive manufacturing. Its biocompatibility and resilience against environmental factors, including temperature fluctuations, position it as a versatile material for diverse applications.

In a 2018 interview, Spectroplast’s former Co-founder and CTO, Petar Stefanov, described silicone 3D printing as a solution for market gaps, including unmet demand for low-volume or intricate designs. Applications such as hearing aids, wearable devices, and patient-specific medical implants demonstrate its potential.

Collaborating with customers allows Spectroplast to develop tailored materials and solutions. Stefanov highlighted the broad range of applications, from aerospace and automotive sectors to artistic uses in entertainment and functional products for the food and beverage industry, such as baking accessories and soft robotics components.

Future plans according to him included scaling production, exploring new markets, and forming partnerships across industries such as silicone liquid injection molding.

Silicone 3D printed hearing aid/ear models. Photo via Spectroplast.

Driving silicone 3D printing innovation

Spectroplast is the latest in a long list of companies contributing to silicone 3D printing.

French 3D printer maker Lynxter introduced the Lynxter S300X, a material extrusion (MEX/FFF) system aimed at enhancing silicone 3D printing capabilities. Designed to support the production of custom masking parts, the S300X builds on knowledge acquired during the development of the Lynxter S600D.

Its open-platform design allows compatibility with industrial and medical-grade silicones and polyurethanes. According to the company, the printer is well-suited for creating a range of applications, including dampers, seals, skin-contact orthoses, functionalized textiles, and masking devices for surface treatments.

In 2019, WACKER, the German chemical group behind ACEO silicone rubber 3D printing, unveiled new products at the K 2019 trade fair in Düsseldorf, including the ACEO Imagine Series K2 3D printer.

This advanced system supported multi-material printing, automatic layer correction, and simultaneous use of up to four silicone materials, enabling high precision for applications in medical, automotive, and electronics industries. Earlier that year, WACKER opened its first ACEO Open Print Lab in the U.S. to train customers in silicone rubber 3D printing. The company also showcased silicone-based additives for electroactive applications.

Catch up on all the news from Formnext 2024.

Voting is now open for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards.

Want to share insights on key industry trends and the future of 3D printing? Register now to be included in the 2025 3D Printing Industry Executive Survey.

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows a 3D printed silicone prosthetic hand. Photo via Spectroplast.