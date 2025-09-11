South Africa’s CSIR and Filament Factory Introduce Lightweight Composite for Critical Industries

Filament Factory, a producer of additive manufacturing consumables, in collaboration with the South African government agency Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has developed a nano-reinforced polymer composite. The advanced material provides enhanced electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding, improved radio frequency (RF, C & X bands) absorption, and high electrical conductivity. These properties make it highly suitable for use in stealth technologies, medical implants, and high-performance sensors.

“This collaboration marks a significant step forward in South Africa’s materials science capabilities. The nano-reinforced composite not only outperforms traditional materials but also opens doors for local innovation in critical industries such as aerospace, electronics, and healthcare,” said Professor Suprakas Sinha Ray, Chief Researcher and Centre Manager at the DSTI-CSIR Nanotechnology Innovation Centre.

CSIR-developed advanced nano-reinforced polymer composite pellets. Photo via CSIR.

Applications and Manufacturing Potential

The composite’s nano-engineered structure delivers efficient shielding against electromagnetic interference while maintaining high electrical conductivity. This dual functionality positions it as a candidate for radar-absorbent coatings, conductive medical implants, and advanced electronic devices.

Available in both granule and filament forms, the material supports diverse manufacturing methods including injection molding, extrusion, and additive manufacturing. Its low weight and durability make it especially useful in aerospace and defense, where reducing radar signatures in aircraft, drones, and vehicles is critical.

Advanced nano-reinforced polymer composite for 3D printing. Photo via CSIR.

In healthcare, its biocompatibility and conductivity enable the development of next-generation implants such as neural interfaces and pacemakers. Meanwhile, its sensitivity to electromagnetic fields supports high-precision sensors for applications ranging from industrial automation to environmental monitoring.

Looking ahead, CSIR expects both national and international collaborations to extend the material’s reach and unlock further opportunities for innovation.

Advances in 3D Printed Composites

Global research is driving new approaches to multifunctional composites and additive manufacturing. Researchers at EPFL and Uppsala University have developed a novel technique using volumetric additive manufacturing (VAM) to fabricate composite materials, overcoming long-standing limitations in the field. By infusing VAM-printed parts with hydrogels post-printing, the team can produce functional composites with high filler content, expanding possibilities for biomedical devices, soft robotics, and smart materials.

Complementing these experimental advances, a new in-silico platform developed by researchers from University Carlos III of Madrid, Imperial College London, University of Oxford, and BCMaterials provides a multi-scale computational framework to evaluate the thermo-electro-mechanical properties of 3D printed conductive components. This predictive tool integrates material composition, printing parameters, and external conditions to simulate how conductive polymer composites (CPCs) behave under electrical, thermal, and mechanical stress, accelerating design and optimization of high-performance 3D printed composites.

