Solving LPBF Inconel 718 Distortion: ASTRO and FSU Announce 2026 3D Printing Tech Challenge

Florida State University’s InSPIRE Institute and the Applied Science & Technology Research Organization of America (ASTRO America) have announced the second national 3D Printing Tech Challenge. The 2026 challenge addresses a major constraint in precision additive manufacturing for aerospace and defense: predicting and compensating in LPBF Inconel 718.

Participants will work to predict the as-built distortion of a complex Inconel 718 component and create a compensated model using a calibration build of their choice. Finalists will then showcase their solutions on industrial-scale systems to a panel of evaluators from the defense, aerospace, and investment communities.

“The goal is to accelerate adoption of modeling tools that make metal additive manufacturing more predictable, cost-effective, and production-ready,” said Dr. Abdalla Nassar, Vice President and General Manager, ASTRO South. “This competition directly supports the national imperative to scale additive manufacturing capabilities, and we’re excited to provide participants the opportunity to benchmark their solutions in a real-world setting using parts of interest to the aerospace and defense community.”

Abdalla Nassar, Vice President and General Manager, ASTRO South. Image via ASTRO America.

Participation Benefits, Timeline, and Evaluation Criteria

Selected participants will receive $1,000 to offset participation and travel costs, and at least one license purchase of the winning software is anticipated. Winners will also gain additional opportunities, including one-on-one discussions with industry partners and potential investors.

Key dates include the RFP deadline on March 9, 2026, participant selection on March 13, 2026, the evaluation period from March 16 to June 30, 2026, and the Tech Showcase and winner announcement in July or August 2026. Evaluation criteria cover accuracy and repeatability, calibration methods, cost versus value, functionality, market potential, and overall technical impression.

Final results will be presented during an invitation-only showcase in Northwest Florida in July or August 2026, with a video recap of last year’s event available for reference.

3D printed Inconel 718 parts. Photo via ExOne.

Challenges and Efforts in LPBF Distortion Compensation

The 2026 ASTRO Tech Challenge tests advanced modeling tools while highlighting the inherent limits of LPBF Inconel 718 production. Thermal behavior varies across geometries, making it difficult to scale compensation from small calibration builds to full-size parts. Post-processing steps, such as heat treatment, support removal, or surface finishing, an further alter dimensions, so even precise modeling cannot fully prevent deviations. Industrial-scale LPBF systems add variability in thermal profiles and machine-specific effects, underscoring the technical boundaries of metal additive manufacturing.

To address these challenges, industrial tools are emerging. Hexagon’s Advanced Compensation technology combines process simulation with 3D scan-based mesh adjustment, reducing trial builds and achieving near-design tolerances. Dyndrite’s integration of Elementum 3D’s PermiAM into LPBF workflows enables controlled material characteristics across a single build.

