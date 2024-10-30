Solukon Launches SFM-AT1500-S Depowdering System for Heavy-Duty 3D Printing

Solukon, a German developer of advanced depowdering systems, has launched the SFM-AT1500-S, designed to handle oversized, metal 3D printed components. With a weight capacity exceeding 2,100 kilograms and maximum part dimensions of 600 x 600 x 1,500 mm or 820 x 820 x 1,300 mm, the system represents a significant leap for depowdering capabilities, and will debut at Formnext 2024, offering a preview of how heavy-duty additive manufacturing post-processing is advancing.

Engineering a solution for facilities where space is at a premium , Solukon designed the machine to maximize capacity without expanding its footprint significantly, featuring a narrow, flat structure that eliminates the need for platforms or stairs during loading, enhancing safety and efficiency when handling large components. A novel decoupling concept allows the parts to vibrate optimally during depowdering without transmitting vibrations to the rest of the machine, ensuring effective powder removal while maintaining system stability.

Solukon’s SFM-AT1500-S depowdering system. Photo via Solukon.

CEO and CTO Andreas Hartmann highlighted this approach, noting, “The combination of compactness and maximum functionality is an absolutely unique feature of our new SFM-AT1500-S.” He added that the system’s design “responds to the need for efficient depowdering solutions in the heavy load segment, enabling our clients to handle larger parts without compromising on performance or safety.”

The system is equipped with a stainless steel chamber and a rotary table that supports four independently controlled compressed air lines. This configuration allows for versatile setups of vibrators, knockers, and blowers, essential for effective powder removal from large parts. Integration with Solukon’s SPR-Pathfinder® software automates the calculation of optimal motion sequences based on CAD models, ensuring precise and efficient cleaning processes.

Additionally, the SFM-AT1500-S is compatible with the SFM-PCU powder collection unit, facilitating safe and efficient powder extraction and storage. Hartmann emphasized, “Digital features are essential in the large-scale part segment. Smart software enables the depowdering of complex structures without extensive manual programming, and continuous tracking ensures transparency throughout the cleaning process.”

Solukon’s highlights at Formnext 2024. Photo via Solukun.

New 3D Printing Solutions at Formnext 2024

At Formnext 2024, Lynxter, a French manufacturer, will debut the S300X, a high-speed dual-extruder 3D printer optimized for industrial-grade thermoplastics. This system features independent print heads, a heated chamber, and an integrated dehydration unit, addressing requirements for parts that demand high durability and intricate detailing. The printer is compatible with materials such as PP, PEKK, and TPU, catering to sectors needing robust, precise components.

Also premiering at Formnext, Lithoz’s CeraFab System S320 expands ceramic 3D printing capabilities for aerospace and semiconductor applications requiring mid-sized technical components. Equipped with a 4K projection system and a 60 µm resolution, the S320 has a build volume five times larger than its predecessors, facilitating the production of complex ceramic parts. Featured components include a 15-inch alumina gas distribution ring and ceramic cores with precise cooling channels for aircraft engines.

Lithoz CeraFab System S320 3D printer. Image via Lithoz.

