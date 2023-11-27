SOLIDWORKS 2024 by Dassault Systèmes drives seamless design efficiency

Voting closes now in the 3D Printing Industry Awards 2023. Have your say now!

3D CAD software provider Dassault Systèmes has unveiled SOLIDWORKS 2024, the latest version of its 3D design and engineering software.

Centered on meeting user demands for enhanced efficiency and collaboration in product development, this release introduces a key feature that enables users to store their SOLIDWORKS data in a previous release. This functionality is designed to foster more seamless collaboration with individuals employing older versions of the software, aiming to enhance compatibility and teamwork among users with diverse software versions.

SOLIDWORKS 2024 software UI. Photo via Dassault Systèmes.

Streamlining designs with SOLIDWORKS 2024

Adding to the list of noteworthy features, the Collinear Dimension Command allows users to keep chain dimensions collinear, even when faced with limited space. This functionality directly tackles concerns associated with overcrowding of dimension text and arrowheads, thereby contributing to a design process that is more streamlined.

Acknowledging the increasing focus on collaborative efforts, SOLIDWORKS 2024 incorporates Cloud Services, enabling users to connect their design data to Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform. This cloud-based solution goes beyond augmenting data management and collaboration capabilities, granting users access to simulation, manufacturing, and lifecycle solutions. The integration with cloud services is geared towards simplifying conventional design sharing and file management processes.

The 3DEXPERIENCE Transition Assistant aids diverse users in securely migrating data from SOLIDWORKS PDM Professional to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, ensuring a seamless transition. SOLIDWORKS 2024 introduces enhancements in large assembly design, parts, drawing, sheet metal, structure systems, and electrical routing. These improvements enhance efficiency by enabling users to work across disciplines and communicate design intent effectively.

AI software transforming 3D printing processes

3D printing software firm Castor introduced a software solution converting 2D drawings into 3D simulations, enhancing printability estimates, cost analysis, and supply chain benefits. Rapid Geometric Analysis aids engineers in decision-making by assessing material properties and cost-effectiveness, expediting part identification for 3D printing. The software generates detailed reports, guides engineers in CAD files, and suggests optimal designs for additive manufacturing.

At this year’s Formnext tradeshow, 1000 Kelvin launched its AI-driven software, dubbed AMAIZE. AMAIZE optimizes 3D printing by utilizing physics-informed AI to create accurate print recipes, minimizing the need for costly finite element simulations, says 1000 Kelvin. Integrated with multiple machine OEMs, the software addresses thermo-mechanical issues, reducing wasted materials, costs, and energy. A case study with a rocket launch provider showcased an 80% reduction in support structures, resulting in over a 30% decrease in overall costs.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) software manufacturing company Oqton unveiled Oqton Build Quality, augmenting Manufacturing OS (MOS) and 3DXpert for additive manufacturing quality monitoring. Combining 3DXpert Build Simulation, MOS Build Monitoring, and 3DXpert Build Inspection, the AI-driven solution collaborates with companies like Baker Hughes and 3D Systems. This solution predicts print quality, detects defects in real time, and conducts post-build inspections, ensuring comprehensive optimization of additive manufacturing processes and outcomes.

What does the future of 3D printing for the next ten years hold?

What engineering challenges will need to be tackled in the additive manufacturing sector in the coming decade?

