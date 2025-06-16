Solideon Secures $1.25M Air Force Contract to Bring Additive Manufacturing to the Front Lines

US autonomous 3D micro-factories producer Solideon, has been awarded a Direct-to-Phase II SBIR contract from AFWERX, valued at $1.25 million. The contract will support the development of a single pallet additive manufacturing cell, designed to fabricate critical systems in expeditionary environments, helping address key operational needs of the U.S. Department of the Air Force (DAF).

Join AM defense experts on July 10th at Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space & Defense. Spaces are limited for this free online event. Register now.

Solideon facilities. Photo via Solideon.

Solideon’s project officially launched on May 21, 2025, marking the start of a new effort to deliver flexible, mission-ready manufacturing solutions supporting U.S. national defense.

“The future of industrial power isn’t centralized — it’s deployable. This award is a signal that the Department of the Air Force is ready to break from the past and lead with agility. With this contract, we’re building the foundation for a world where manufacturing happens not in factories but wherever the mission demands — from airbases to shipyards and, eventually, orbit,” said Oluseun Taiwo, CEO, Solideon.

This award is part of a broader initiative by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and AFWERX to modernize and expedite the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. Since launching its Open Topic program in 2018, the DAF has worked to streamline proposal timelines, broaden access for small businesses, and remove bureaucratic barriers to innovation.

Inside an aircraft. Photo via Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office.

Recent AFWERX Awards Supporting Defense Innovation

In April, Firehawk Aerospace, a manufacturer of advanced energetic systems for defense applications, announced it has been awarded a US$1.25 million Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by AFWERX. The funding will advance Firehawk’s work on next-generation shelf-stable propellant technologies to support national defense initiatives.

In 2024, AFWERX awarded Kansas City-based startup Raven Space Systems a US$1.8 million Phase II Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) contract to develop 3D printed reentry aeroshells for hypersonic flight testing. Raven Space Systems is collaborating with SpaceWorks Enterprises and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s Center for Hypersonics and Entry System Studies (CHESS) on the project.

Similarly, AscendArc secured a US$1.8 million Phase II STTR contract to advance its Rapid, Scalable Geosynchronous Bandwidth technology. In partnership with Portland State University, AscendArc aims to enhance secure, resilient military communications to address critical U.S. Department of Defense operational needs

Join our Additive Manufacturing Advantage (AMAA) event on July 10th, where AM leaders from Aerospace, Space, and Defense come together to share mission-critical insights. Online and free to attend. Secure your spot now.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows Solideon facilities. Photo via Solideon.