Sodick Acquires Prima Additive, Expanding Global Footprint in Additive Manufacturing

Sodick, a Japanese EDM manufacturer, has finalized the acquisition of a metal 3D printer manufacturer Prima Additive, reinforcing its position in the metal additive manufacturing sector. With the majority stake secured, Prima Additive has officially exited the Prima Industrie Group and is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Sodick. Going forward, the company will operate under the name “Prima Additive by Sodick.”

The existing management team will remain in place, with CEO Paolo Calefati continuing to lead the company. Plans are already underway to open a new production facility and expand R&D operations in Turin, Italy. “In recent years, we have experienced significant growth in terms of product development and international expansion, strengthening our ambition to build highly industrial and automated advanced laser solutions. Sodick is the right partner to take on this challenge: with their industrial experience and strong support, we will continue to pursue bold goals in our core markets,” said Calefati.

Sodick Echelon mirror in use. Photo via Sodick.

Strategic Growth and Technological Expansion

Established in 2015 as part of Prima Industrie’s involvement in the European Borealis project, Prima Additive officially launched as a brand in 2018. The company specializes in metal additive manufacturing, offering turnkey solutions based on Laser Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) and Direct Energy Deposition (DED) technologies. It has recently broadened its portfolio to include remote laser welding for e-mobility and laser surface treatments for industrial applications.

The 2022 merger with Italian startup 3D New Technologies (3D-NT) enhanced Prima Additive’s capabilities in the PBF segment. Now, with Sodick’s backing and global infrastructure, the company is set to accelerate its international growth.

An engineer using the Print Genius 150 3D printer. Photo via Prima Additive.

Sodick has been involved in metal 3D printing since 2014, primarily focusing on mold manufacturing, including plastic and die-casting molds, where 3D cooling channels enhance performance. The company has mainly developed this business within Japan, leveraging its existing sales network. In recent years, the trend toward mass production of structural components through gigacasting in the automotive industry has driven growing business demand. In a press release, the company stressed that the new acquisition is a strategic opportunity to expand its laser-based manufacturing systems and drive innovation in industrial production.

3D Printing Mergers and Acquisitions

Sodick is not the only company executing mergers and acquisitions in additive manufacturing. In April, Nano Dimension completed its acquisition of U.S. FDM 3D printer manufacturer Markforged Holding Corporation.Nano Dimension’s deal for Markforged was first announced in September 2024. Valued at $116 million, or $5.00 per share, the transaction has been sealed following the completion of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. As part of the agreement, Markforged’s Chief Financial Officer, Assaf Zipori, has become Nano Dimension’s new CFO. droive

Elsewhere, United Performance Metals (UPM), a US-based specialty metals solutions provider and affiliate of O’Neal Industries, acquired Fabrisonic LLC, an Ohio-based 3D metal printing manufacturing company. The acquisition is intended to enhance UPM’s manufacturing capabilities and expand its range of solutions.

