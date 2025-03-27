Sodick Accelerates Laser-Based 3D Printing Innovation with Majority Stake in Prima Additive

Sodick Co., a Japanese manufacturer of electric discharge machines, has exercised its call option to acquire additional shares of Prima Additive, a metal 3D printer manufacturer. This agreement follows its initial acquisition of a 9.5% minority stake in 2024. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the coming months.

The acquisition highlights the technological and industrial synergies between the two companies, particularly in laser-based additive manufacturing. A key objective of the agreement is to advance research and development in this field. Under the terms of the agreement, Prima Additive will continue operating from its headquarters in Italy, with its current leadership team, including CEO Paolo Calefati, remaining in place to support Sodick’s growth in advanced laser technologies.

With the metal 3D printing industry projected to grow at a CAGR of 24% over the next decade, this partnership aims to drive innovation in high-precision, laser-based manufacturing technologies.

Prima Additive’s Print Genius 250 3D printer. Image via Prima Additive.

Strategic Alignment in Laser-Based Additive Manufacturing

Sodick has been involved in metal 3D printing since 2014, primarily focusing on mold manufacturing, including plastic and die-casting molds, where 3D cooling channels enhance performance. The company has mainly developed this business within Japan, leveraging its existing sales network. In recent years, the trend toward mass production of structural components through gigacasting in the automotive industry has driven growing business demand.

Prima Additive, established in 2018, has developed a range of metal 3D printers primarily targeting the European market. Its offerings include laser powder bed fusion, directed energy deposition with metal powder, and directed energy deposition with metal wire, along with advanced laser technologies for material processing. The company is also engaged in research and development, participating in various EU and Italian research and innovation projects focused on advanced manufacturing systems, automation, and digital transformation. Prima Additive operates across several industries, including aerospace, automotive, marine, medical, dental, energy, and jewelry.

With the Japanese government supporting domestic production of complex components via metal 3D printing, Prima Additive emphasizes that its diverse product range will play a key role in the growth of the Japanese market.

Sodick’s LPM325S. Photo via: Sodick

The Rise of Multi-Laser Technology

The metal 3D printing sector is experiencing rapid advancements in multi-laser technologies, aimed at enhancing production speed, scalability, and efficiency. A report by market intelligence firm CONTEXT highlighted the rise of the “laser wars” in 2023, where manufacturers are integrating increasing numbers of lasers into 3D printing systems to gain a competitive edge.

At TCT Asia 2025, China-based manufacturer Farsoon showcased two significant advancements in industrial metal additive manufacturing: the FS1521M-U and Beam Shaping Technology. The FS1521M-U now supports up to 32 × 500W fiber lasers, combined with a 3,862L build volume, enabling faster, high-quality mass production while reducing material waste and improving economic manufacturing. Meanwhile, the new laser beam shaping technology optimizes laser spot profiles, enhancing speed, detail, and overall part quality.

