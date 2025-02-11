Soaring high levels of precision now possible with new 3DMakerpro Eagle 3D scanner series

High precision 3D scanner manufacturer 3DMakerpro has introduced the Eagle Series, a handheld 3D scanner designed to make high-precision spatial data capture more accessible.

Two models are available, named Eagle and Eagle Max, with the latter incorporating additional cameras to improve scanning efficiency. Built to handle various environments, the 3D scanner combines an extensive range with a user-friendly operation, making it a reliable choice for professionals working on complex projects.

Pre-orders for the 3DMakerpro Eagle Series open at 10:00 AM ET on February 11, 2025, through the company’s official website. Eagle Standard carries an MSRP of $3,499, with a limited-time pre-order price of $1,799 for the first 500 buyers. Eagle Max is listed at $4,399, but early buyers can secure it for a pre-order price of $2,299 for the first 500 units.

Eagle 3D scanner result. Image via 3DMakerpro.

Key features of Eagle 3D scanner

According to 3DMakerpro, the Eagle Series 3D scanner offers a scanning range of up to 140 meters, allowing users to capture spatial data across expansive areas with high precision.

The extended range is particularly beneficial for professionals working in architecture, construction, surveying, and other fields that require large-scale data acquisition. Built with mobility in mind, the lightweight design ensures easy handling, making it possible to quickly scan wide spaces without the limitations of bulkier stationary systems.

Equipped with four 48-megapixel texture cameras, the device delivers high-fidelity color reproduction, enabling users to generate detailed and realistic 3D visualizations. The integration of these high-resolution cameras allows for more accurate texture mapping, which is critical in applications such as digital twin creation, heritage preservation, and immersive virtual simulations.

Data processing is managed by built-in software that facilitates real-time 3D capture, streamlining workflows and reducing post-processing time. The software supports a range of output formats, including 3D colored point clouds, Gaussian splatting, polygonal models, panoramic tour data, and vector models with scale, catering to diverse industry needs.

In addition to real-time capture, data preprocessing and production tools enable users to refine raw scans, ensuring compatibility with various CAD software, visualization platforms, and analytical tools.

A drone carrying the Eagle 3D scanner around the city. Photo via 3DMakerpro.

To enhance usability across different scenarios, the Eagle Series is designed to support a broad range of accessories. A standard camera mounting interface allows users to integrate the scanner into single-person capture setups, vehicle-mounted configurations, and even bicycle-mounted scanning solutions, providing flexibility in both static and dynamic data collection environments.

The Eagle model features a single-camera setup, while the Eagle Max introduces three additional cameras, two on the sides and one on top, increasing scanning efficiency by up to 200%. This multi-camera configuration reduces the need for multiple passes, significantly shortening the time required for data acquisition, especially in large-scale projects.

Each scanner package includes essential accessories to ensure users can begin scanning immediately. The box contains the Eagle Scanner device, a handle, charging cable, USB-to-Type-C adapter, dual-nip memory disk, SD card, and a set of adapters and plugs. These components provide a comprehensive setup for users looking to integrate the device into their existing workflows seamlessly.

To maintain optimal performance, 3DMakerpro advises users to keep the device dry, as exposure to moisture can impact scanning accuracy. It is also recommended to hold the scanner in a stable horizontal position, maintain a consistent starting and ending point for scans, and complete the process within five minutes to minimize the risk of data loss or processing errors.

The Eagle 3D scanner attached to a bicycle. Image via 3DMakerpro.

Technical specifications of Eagle handheld 3D scanner series

Accuracy 2cm 10 meters, 3cm 20 meters, 5cm 40 meters Scan radius 40-70 meters (>10% reflectivity or >80% reflectivity) Scan range 80-140 meters Scan angle Horizontal 360°, Vertical 59° Paint cloud frequency 200,000 points/second Laser light source 905 nm Eye safety level Class 1 (IEC60825-1:2014) Eye safety Color texture 48MP 4-camera system, 360°*300° Support 8K panoramic photo output HDR mode Support (3-5 exposure values) Data interface USB-TypeC*2 Network support Wi-Fi 5 Screen 3.5” Output format 3D Color Point Cloud PLY, 3D Colored Polygonal Model OBJ, 3D Gaussian Splatting PLY, 3D Panoramic Tour Data OBJ Built-in battery 12000 mah, supports 1 hours of work, supports external power supply while charging Volume 115*181 106mm Weight 1.5 kg Configuration 8 Cores 2.4GHz 32GB (Supports TF card expansion)

Featured image shows the Eagle 3D scanner is suitable for outdoor uses. Photo via 3DMakerpro.