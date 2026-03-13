Snapmaker U1 Launches on April 10, Now Pre-Order at $849

Shenzhen-based 3D printer provider Snapmaker has announced a release date for the U1, its upcoming desktop 3D printer.

The machine goes on sale April 10 in most major markets, and takes aim at one of the more persistent headaches in consumer 3D printing: the waste and downtime that has long plagued multi-color printing.

The issue is familiar to anyone who has spent time with multi-material machines. Every time a printer switches colors, it has to flush the previous filament out of the nozzle, which means burning through material and waiting. On longer, color-heavy prints, those purge cycles add up to significant time and wasted plastic. Snapmaker’s answer is to sidestep the problem entirely rather than optimize around it.

Examples of multi-material prints made with the Snapmaker U1, including PVA support, PETG support, PETG+TPU, and PLA+TPU combinations. Image via Snapmaker.

A novel approach to multi-color

The U1 carries four independent toolheads, each loaded with its own filament and its own nozzle. When a color change is needed, the printer physically swaps the active toolhead in five seconds. Because each toolhead has its own dedicated nozzle, there is no cross-contamination between color changes and no material to flush between transitions.

Purging only happens at the start of a print or during calibration. The Shenzhen-based provider says this brings waste down by up to 80% per print compared to conventional multi-color printers, and cuts multi-color print times by up to five times.

On the hardware side, the U1 prints at up to 500 mm/s with an acceleration of 20,000 mm/s² and offers a 270 x 270 x 270 mm build volume. Filament loading is automatic, removing one of the more fiddly parts of the setup process.

Snapmaker is bundling the hardware with Snapmaker Orca, its own software platform carrying tested profiles for its materials and machines. A companion app handles remote monitoring, print management, and time-lapse recording. Additionally, the company has announced AI-based detection for print failures and workspace obstructions.

The U1 originally surfaced on Kickstarter in 2025, where it raised $20,161,265 from 20,206 backers as of September 30, making it the most funded 3D printer project in the platform’s history. Before the campaign closed, Snapmaker ran a beta testing program in which early adopters evaluated the machine and presented it at public events including Maker Faire Hannover and PrintedHub in Germany, and 3DPrintopia in the United States.

Technical specifications and pricing

Snapmaker is now available pre-order at $849. For more information, interested readers can visit the store, or official website.

Dimensions 584mm × 499mm × 730mm Max Nozzle Temperature 300°C Weight 18.2kg Nozzle Diameter 0.4mm Printing Technology Fused Deposition Modeling Filament Diameter 1.75mm Build Volume 270mm × 270mm × 270mm Part Cooling Main & Auxiliary Part Cooling Fans Max Toolhead Speed 500mm/s Build Plate Flexible Steel Sheet with PEI Surface Max Acceleration Speed 20,000mm/s² Max Heated Bed Temperature 100°C Toolheads Included 4 Basic Material Compatibility PLA, PETG, TPU, PVA, PCTG Max Flow for Hot End 32mm³/s[6] With Optional Top Cover PLA, PETG, TPU, PVA, PET, ABS, ASA, PA, PC Nozzle Stainless Steel With Top Cover & Hardened Steel Nozzle PLA, PETG, TPU, PVA, PET, ABS, ASA, PA, PC, Carbon-fiber-reinforced Polymer, Glass-fiber-reinforced Polymer

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Featured image shows Snapmaker U1 3D printer. Image via Snapmaker.